Lady Cardinals shut out Perry Central 8-0

After losing to Somerset last week, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals bounced back in a big way with an 8-0 win over Perry County Central on the road on Tuesday night.
The Lady Cardinals have been impressive this season. After losing their season opener to Southwestern, Jeremy Howard’s squad went on a five game win streak, before their loss to Somerset.
On Tuesday, South Laurel got back to those dominant performances, shutting out the Lady Commodores.
It was a trio of Lady Cardinals that powered South Laurel to the win against Perry County Central. Senior Lindsay Cox and sophomore Ella Rison and Josie Gill each scored two goals apiece in the win. Brook Clontz and Belle Dotson each added one goal.
Dotson led the way with two assists to go with her goal. Kyla Heuser, Noelia Merced, and Ashlyn Davis each recorded one assist, as well.
The Lady Cardinals controlled the game from the opening kick and were able to possess the ball for much of the time, holding the Lady Commodores to zero shots on goal throughout the match.
It is the fourth time this season that South Laurel has held an opponent scoreless. It was also the third they have scored eight goals in a win this year.
With the win, South Laurel is now 6-2 on the season. They will return to action on Saturday, traveling to Mercer County.
