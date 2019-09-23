The South Laurel Lady Cardinals took a tough 4-0 loss to Corbin on Thursday night but quickly bounced back with a 6-1 win over Oneida Baptist Institute on Friday nand lost a close matchup against Somerset, 1-0, on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals are sitting at a 6-9-1 record after this past week’s matchups.
South Laurel’s offense has had trouble putting goals away this season, which South Laurel Coach Andrew Johnson said showed in Thursday night’s shutout.
“With this team, that (scoring) is one thing that has lacked all year and we knew that,” he said. “We don’t have an offense. We have two young forwards who really could play mid (field), so we don’t really have the strikers that we had last year.”
Corbin’s Grace Gibson slid a goal in in the 15-minute mark to give the Lady Redhounds a 1-0 lead over the Lady Cardinals.
Corbin’s Kaiden Walden scored the second goal for the Lady Redhounds on a penalty kick to give Corbin a two-goal advantage in the 55-minute mark.
“We gifted them (Corbin) the first goal and the officials gifted them the second goal because that was one of the worst PK’s (penalty kicks) I’ve seen called all season so we had to change things up,” Johnson said. “Our defense is our strong point but you can’t give up easy goals.”
Riley Childers slid another goal past the hands of South Laurel goalkeeper Gracie Turner in the 70-minute mark, followed by a goal by Jayden Fields three minutes later to seal the Lady Redhounds win, 4-0.
“That was our worst possession game the whole year just because they’re not opening their mouths, they’re not talking and they’re not trying to move the ball and they’re not creating space, they’re just kicking,” Johnson said. “There was too much ‘boom’ ball tonight (Thursday). We just kicked and hoped and that’s not what I want them to do, I want them to create space and possess.”
The Lady Cardinals quickly bounced back on Friday, picking up a 6-1 win over district opponent Oneida Baptist Institute.
The Lady Cardinals took several shot attempts on Friday, with Oneida Baptist Institute goalkeeper Aubrey Baker making 12 saves at goal, while allowing six of those to go in the net.
On Saturday, the Lady Cardinals lost a close matchup with Somerset, taking a 1-0 loss to the Lady Briar Jumpers after South Laurel couldn’t put away any goals.
The regular soccer season is winding down, with only three games left on the Lady Cardinals regular season schedule.
South Laurel will host Garrard County today with game time set for 6 p.m.
