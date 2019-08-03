South Laurel Coach Andrew Johnson believes that his young Lady Cardinals will make lots of noise this season.
After coming up just two wins away from both a district and region title, Johnson said his team is hungry for more.
“They are eager to win and get back to that point of being able to not only compete in the district and region final but possibly even winning,” Johnson said. “We’ve lost a good group from last year but the ones that have come back have that playing time under their belt, they have district finals and region finals—they’ve been in it so they kind of know what it takes to win it.”
The Lady Cardinals lost their top two leading scorers from last season in Emily Royster, who finished the season with 27 goals, and Corinne Fojtek, who had 11 goals at the end of the season.
With only five upperclassmen—four seniors and one junior—on the roster, Johnson said he and the South Laurel coaching staff have had to move around the lineup quite a bit to find the best lineup for the team during summer practices and scrimmages.
“We have some that are new to their positions, new to the team,” he said. “But they’re vey versatile. We’re very athletic, we can put girls in different situations and different positions.”
Johnson said he’s hoping to get his younger players more varsity experience this season and believes that the future of the South Laurel girls soccer program is in good hands with a talented set of underclassmen.
The Lady Cardinals will have a busy August, as Johnson said he wanted to schedule a lot of matchups to see where his team is heading into the second half of the season.
“There are games on there that are going to challenge us,” Johnson said. “Really every game for us is going to be a challenge just because of their youth.”
While Johnson said he expects his young team to make mistakes at times, he believes his team has a chance to be one of the top teams in the area.
“We’ll go into each game expecting to win and do well but there will be teaching moments in the losses, sometimes you can learn more in a loss,” he said. “I think by mid-season when we can hit our stride and start hitting that peak point into the postseason and see if we can’t make some noise and kind of fly under the radar.”
Johnson expects his team to compete and win the 49th District and 13th Region title and find themselves making an impressive run in the state tournament once the postseason rolls around, just as he does every season.
The Lady Cardinals will begin their season against Middlesboro on Tuesday, August 13, with game time slated for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.