NORTH LAUREL — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals found a 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-13) sweep of the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Thursday night.
“We came out ready to play tonight,” said South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones. “We were relaxed and focused. I am very pleased with how we played.”
The Lady Jaguars and the Lady Cardinals matched up over the weekend in the First Priority Lady Colonel Volleyball Classic, where North Laurel walked away with a 2-0 (25-19, 25-23) win but Thursday night’s matchup was much different for the Lady Jaguars.
South Laurel picked up three easy victories in the three sets to take the victory on Thursday.
“In the past, we have struggled with playing well the whole game,” Jones said. “One set would be great and then we would lose focus—that didn’t happen tonight. We played all three sets with the same effort.
“If we can continue on this path, we will be just where we need to be at the season’s end.”
North Laurel will be back in action today for their final game of the regular season against Madison Southern, while South Laurel will finish up the regular season on Thursday as they travel to Pulaski County.
