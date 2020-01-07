This season, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals are hungry for another state championship and South Laurel Coach Chris Souder said that in order to get there, his team needs to understand what it means to be champions.
To do that, Souder and his Lady Cardinals will be recognizing the five Laurel County girls basketball state championship teams during Friday night’s district matchup with Whitley County.
Players of the ‘77, ‘78, ‘79, ‘87 and ‘91 teams will be invited to join in the celebration.
“Ever since I got here last year I realized these girls don’t understand the rich tradition of this school and girls basketball,” Souder said. “So, I have always wanted to celebrate those teams not only to recognize them but to show our girls what we are playing for.
“Laurel County girls basketball has won more state titles than anyone in the history of the game. So, it is always important to your community to bring those teams back. They should be celebrated as much as we possibly can.”
Souder said that having these champions in the building to watch his team play will be a special moment and hopes it will give his team something to play for on Friday night.
“I hope to have one or more address our team and them have our players mingle some with them after the game at a reception,” he said. “You should always celebrate your school’s past teams and players especially for these teams that are at the top of the record books.”
Souder said there will be a special surprise for the 1977 state championship team that those in attendance will get to see on Friday night and encourages everyone to come out and help his team honor these special women.
“Should be a great night to honor all those that put this school and program on the map,” he said.
Souder said he has other plans in the works to help celebrate and recognize these teams in the future, as well.
Friday night’s matchup with Whitley County is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
