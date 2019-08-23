Lady Cardinals try to make comeback in 3-2 loss

LINCOLN COUNTY — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals dropped a 3-2 decision to Lincoln County on Tuesday night after getting behind 2-0 at halftime.
The Lady Cardinals saw their record drop to 2-2 after taking a loss to Lincoln County but not before a lightning delay pushed their game back an hour later.
South Laurel Coach Andrew Johnson said that after his Lady Cardinals had to wait an hour before getting back out on the field for their matchup against Lincoln County, it took them some time to get their momentum going.
“We came out pretty flat the first 20 minutes,” Johnson said. “About 20 minutes in we had the ball on our side of the field about 30 yards from our goal and we tried to make a cross to center mid and missed, so we turned the ball over about 30 yards from our goal and wasn’t ready to defend.”
Lincoln County was able to get the ball past the defenders and goalkeeper Madison Vandeventer to take a 1-0 lead over South Laurel.
A free kick that bounced past Vandeventer into the net gave Lincoln County their second goal 10 minutes later, taking a 2-0 lead over South Laurel going into halftime.
“We gifted them that one and then our turnover is really what helped them score their first goal,” Johnson said. “We dug ourselves into a pretty big hole.”
Johnson said he saw his Lady Cardinals come back out in the second half more focused and ready to play. Around the 50-minute mark, Makayla Fields knocked the ball into the net, scoring on a free kick to make the score 2-1.
Lincoln County quickly answered with a goal to take a two-goal advantage over the Lady Cardinals, 3-1.
“We had a real nice goal for our second goal with about 20 minutes left in the game,” Johnson said. “Ashlyn Davis sent in a corner and we’ve been talking to the girls about making hard near post runs and Makayla Fields went near post and headed one in.”
The Lady Cardinals were down one goal, 3-2, with 20 minutes left in the game but weren’t able to score another goal.
“I felt like for the last 25 minutes we were the more dominant team,” Johnson said. “We earned corners and free kicks and had chances and possessed the ball—they still had some chances, our keeper had to make some saves and defenders had to work hard but we weren’t as crisp.
“I knew it was going to be another challenge and a test but if we don’t help them score their first two goals, then I would like our chances.”
Despite the loss, Johnson said he was proud of the fight and resiliency he saw in his team on Tuesday night.
“The fact that they did have an upbeat attitude about it is good because we’re going to need that going forward,” he said. “You learn a lot in a loss, so we’ve got some things to work on.”
Johnson hopes to see his team continue to get better at communicating with one another on the field, ball control and playing as a team.
“They’ll continue to get better,” he said. “That’s why I’ve scheduled a bunch of games in August because we’ve got to figure out what we’re good at and what we’re bad at. We have six more games and then we’ll get a break to really focus on where we are as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.