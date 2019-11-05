The South Laurel Lady Cardinals just finished up an impressive season, coming up just short of 50th District and 13th Region titles.
South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones said that the road to get there, though, was anything but easy.
“We knew coming into this season that the road was going to be tough,” said Jones. “We graduated two seniors that played all six rotations and were only returning a couple girls with varsity level experience. Last year, we only had a handful of games that went more than three sets. So, I scheduled a really tough schedule this year knowing that we may take several losses. I am a firm believer that the only way to get better is to play tough competition.”
To prepare her team for a tough postseason, the Lady Cardinals participated in several invitationals throughout the season, facing competition from all over the state and even competition from Tennessee.
“From the beginning of season to the end, we changed positions many times before we settled into our ending rotation,” she said. “We saw the girls’ effort improve from the start to the end. Our in-game and post-game discussions focused on effort as the main concept. When every player would give 100 percent, we were hard to contend with.”
The Lady Cardinals made appearances in both the 50th District and 13th Region championship games, where they faced the Corbin Lady Redhounds in both matchups.
The Lady Cardinals’ season came to an end last week in the 13th Region Volleyball championship game where South Laurel once again met the Lady Redhounds but ultimately couldn’t come up with the win, finishing their season with a 14-23 record.
“Overall, I believe we did the best we could possibly do,” Jones said. “The girls overcame a lot of obstacles this season, and in the end, gave all they had to each other. As a coach, that's the main goal—overcome, recover and give your all.”
The Lady Cardinals will be graduating five seniors this year—Haley Bales, Karlyle Brown, Breial Davis, Jada Dixon and Chaney Trosper.
“It is always a bittersweet moment when your seniors play their final point,” Jones said. “This is the largest senior class we have had in as long as I can remember. I am proud of their effort this season and wish them all the best as they begin their future journey.”
Despite losing such a large number of seniors this season, Jones said big things can be expected from the Lady Cardinals in the coming years.
“The future of South Laurel Volleyball is definitely bright,” said Jones. “We had two eighth graders, Brooklyn Dugger and Halle Norvell, come in this year and play well. We also had two true freshman come up to varsity and saw major minutes in Mallorie Perkins and Caroline Curry. They display tremendous work ethic, are very coachable and have a 'team first' attitude. I am looking forward to their addition to our sophomore class and their contributions to the team.”
