Lady Cards cap off four-game road trip with loss to Southwestern

The South Laurel Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Thursday on the road against Sayre. | File Photo

 LesNicholson

SOMERSET — Jeremy Howard’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals capped off a four-game road trip last Thursday with a 4-1 loss to Southwestern.

The Lady Cardinals’ Belle Dotson scored her team-best eighth goal in the loss while South Laurel fell to 2-5-1 during the process.

Howard s squad was looking to get back on track this week with games against Garrard County and Corbin but both matches were canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Lady Cardinals look to be back in action Thursday on the road against Sayre

