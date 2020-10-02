Lady Cards cap off four-game road trip with loss to Southwestern

SOMERSET — Jeremy Howard’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals capped off a four-game road trip last Thursday with a 4-1 loss to Southwestern.
The Lady Cardinals’ Belle Dotson scored her team-best eighth goal in the loss while South Laurel fell to 2-5-1 during the process.
Howard s squad was looking to get back on track this week with games against Garrard County and Corbin but both matches were canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines.
The Lady Cardinals look to be back in action Thursday on the road against Sayre
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.