It took a full five sets for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals to finally prevail over the Whitley County Lady Colonels at home on Tuesday night.
South Laurel won 3-2 over the visiting Lady Colonels. Both teams entered the match as two of the top squads in the 13th Region, with each teams’ only regional loss coming to Corbin.
It was the first time this season that South Laurel had to fight back from two sets down to take a win. With the Lady Colonels taking a 2-0 lead to start the match, the Lady Cardinals had to put three straight sets together to take the win.
South Laurel Coach Jamie Clark said Whitley County came out and took immediate control of the game.
“Whitley literally thumped our heads in the first set. They came out hot and rolled all over us, 25-12,” said Clark. “Our girls finally started putting a few plays together and played just enough defense to close the gap in the second set, but still lost 25-19.”
With the Lady Colonels one set away from taking the win, South Laurel bounced back to win the third set 25-15, then went on to take the fourth 25-12. With one set separating the two teams, the Lady Cardinals won the fifth set 15-11 for the win.
“Shortly into the third set, we were firing on almost all cylinders and we took that set and the fourth set. Finally, we scraped through the fifth set and won 15-11,” said Clark. “That’s the hardest these girls have worked coming back from that big of a deficit. They didn’t quit. After losing the second set, they made it very clear that they would not give up and we were winning that game.”
Clark said errors on both offense and defense put the Lady Cardinals at a disadvantage in the first two sets.
Mack Rollins led South Laurel with 15 kills on the night. Rachel Presley had 10 kills, and Caroline Pagan had eight. Gracie Hinkle had 32 assists to lead the Lady Cardinals.
Clark said that his team turned in a great effort on Tuesday, getting a boost during the game from the student section, which he would like to see grow at the next home game.
“Mack had a crazy good night once she found her rhythm. Gracie Hinkle did a great job at the setters position. We made too many mistakes to talk about, but the fight and the energy made up for it,” said Clark. “Big shout out to the student section for playing a big role in our energy. Huge thanks to the parents and guardians who make these home games a success. We love this team and we are so blessed.”
