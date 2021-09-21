London, KY (40741)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High around 65F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Cooler. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.