LONDON — A bad day at the plate and in the field led to South Laurel’s second loss in three games on Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals (18-11) couldn’t overcome a five-hit, seven-error effort, falling 11-1 to Southwestern.
The Lady Warriors scores four runs in the top of the first inning and things snowballed from there for Carly Mink’s squad.
After the Lady Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the first, Southwestern added two runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning before a one-run fifth inning sealed the win.
Makayla Blair and Chloe Taylor both delivered two-hit efforts in the loss while Blair also finished with an RBI. Aubree Laster added South Laurel’s other hit.
Madison Worley took the loss, tossing one and one-third of an inning while surrendering four hits and four earned runs. Taylor pitcher the final three and two-thirds of an inning, allowing five hits and three earned runs.
South Laurel is scheduled to play its regular season finals on Thursday at home against Bryan Station. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
