Lady Cards drop 3-2 decision to John Central

LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals held their own during Saturday’s matchup against Johnson Central, but in the end, suffered a 3-2 setback.
The loss dropped South Laurel’s record to 4-5-1 on the season and the Lady Cardinals will be back in action today at 6:30 p.m. on the road against Montgomery County.
“We started strong and outworked them early with a two-goal lead,” South Laurel coach Andy Johnson said. “Johnson central is very good and they have a very good left-footed player up top with 18 goals coming into today’s game.
“They were able to get two back and we went into the half tied at two apiece,” he added. “We had a new keeper (Gracie Turner) today and she played out of her mind. She kept us in the game with some great saves.”
It looked as if Johnson’s squad was going to cruise to an easy win after goals by Katie Vance and Alexis Casada gave South Laurel a 2-0 advantage.
The Lady Eagles responded with three unanswered goals to pick up their seventh win of the season.
“We went back and forth with them the whole second half and they were able to punch one in off a rebounded save with about five minutes left,” Johnson said. “It was about the same as the Danville game — it was physical but clean. It was a very good game to watch. We are like Jekyll and Hyde though, we never know what team will show up.”
