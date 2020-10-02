Lady Cards fall on the road to Somerset

SOMERSET — After five straight wins, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals fell on the road at Somerset, losing 2-1 in three sets on Monday night.
South Laurel has been one of the top volleyball teams in the 13th Region so far this season. Their only loss before Monday night was in their second game of the season against Corbin. Against the Lady Briar Jumpers, the Lady Cardinals struggled to put together two solid sets.
Coach Jamie Clark said his team was inconsistent against Somerset, losing in a tough matchup.
“We dropped a really tough game tonight. Somerset played a great game overall,” said Clark. “My girls struggled in a few areas off and on, but still managed to take the second set fairly easily.”
Somerset came out strong and won 25-19, before roaring back in the second set to take it 25-16. South Laurel put up a strong fight in the third set, but the Lady Briar Jumpers came away with a 25-20 win, taking the match.
Clark said his team’s struggles on offense are what held them back from taking the win. Despite the loss, he said he had a few players who stood out on the night.
“We continue to struggle offensively in terms of really putting the ball away when the opportunities are given,” said Clark. “Kristen McKeehan posted 17 assists and four aces. Caroline Pagan had seven kills and 14 digs, and Bella Heuser gave us another six kills on the night.”
While their second loss of the season is not what the Lady Cardinals wanted on Monday, Clark said they are thrilled just to have the opportunity to play at this point.
“Nobody likes to lose, but we are truly blessed and happy just to be able to keep playing volleyball right now,” Clark added.
