The 13th Region’s reigning tournament champions are finally hitting their stride in 2021.
The South Laurel Lady Cardinals put together their most impressive game of the abbreviated season when they rolled to an 82-43 win over the visiting Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets on Friday in the 50th District showdown.
It was a great time for the Lady Cardinals to put together a full four quarters of their best ball. After going four years without losing to a district opponent, South Laurel opened their district schedule with losses to both Corbin and Whitley County. Their win over Williamsburg on Friday put them as the No. 3 seed in the 50th District Tournament.
Coach Chris Souder said he was happy with the way his girls came out and played against Williamsburg, noting their ability to get multiple players to score the ball.
“We had great energy and effort tonight,” said Souder. “We had five players score in double figures. That is when we play our best.”
Brianna Howard led the Lady Cardinals with 17 points on the night. Emily Cox scored 15, while Corbin Miller added 14 and Rachel Presley scored 13. Kylie Clem added 11.
Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler led all scorers with 25 points. Siler has led the Lady Yellow Jackets in scoring all season, averaging close to 30 points per game.
Siler was who kept Williamsburg afloat in the first half. She opened the game with all eight of her team’s points, while South Laurel came out firing, taking a 14-8 lead after one. The Lady Cardinals continued to heat up in the second quarter, as Howard and Cox each knocked down two three-pointers and Presley added another, giving the Lady Cardinals a 36-28 lead at the half.
The third quarter was the best of the night for South Laurel. Seven different players scored in the period, and the Lady Cardinals put up a whopping 28 points in the third alone. The South Laurel defense also did a great job of slowing down Siler in the second half. The star senior managed to hit just two field goals in the second half, as the Lady Cardinals cruised to the 82-43 win.
Souder said his team had to fight back to extend their lead in the third quarter and second half.
“We had a very good second half,” said Souder. “It’s probably the best third quarter we have played all year.”
South Laurel 82, Williamsburg 43
Williamsburg 8 20 9 6 43
South Laurel 14 22 28 18 82
Williamsburg (43) — Siler 25, M. Prewitt 2, Ma. Prewitt 4, Graham 6, Wilson 4, Mattingly 2.
South Laurel (82) — Howard 17, Jones 4, E. Cox 15, Turner 44, Clem 11, Presley 13, Miller 14, Hoskins 3, L. Cox 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.