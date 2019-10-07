Lady Cards notch win over Berea

Photo by Les Dixon

Belle Dotson scored South Laurel's lone goal during the Lady Cardinals' 1-0 win over Pulaski County on Thursday. The win improved South Laurel to 7-11-1.

 LES DIXON

