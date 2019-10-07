featured Lady Cards notch win over Berea 5 hrs ago Photo by Les DixonBelle Dotson scored South Laurel's lone goal during the Lady Cardinals' 1-0 win over Pulaski County on Thursday. The win improved South Laurel to 7-11-1. LES DIXON Belle Dotson scored South Laurel's lone goal during the Lady Cardinals' 1-0 win over Pulaski County on Thursday. The win improved South Laurel to 7-11-1. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Laurel Sport Belle Dotson Win Goal South Cards Pulaski County Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries PACE, Gennev Tennille, Daniel Daniel Tennille passed away Aug. 3 at Corbin Continuous Care. He was loved by fiancee Debra Paugh. Burial was held in Baker County, Georgia, with a memorial at Grace Fellowship Church where he was a member. ADAMS, Margaret MARTIN, Eulene BALL, Larry Hometown Heroes Logo Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATED: London Police Chief: 'We're lucky everybody is still alive' after Barbourville man throws gun, gun discharges near officersHazel Green students meet author, social media iconTourism Commission settles on Town Center stage, approves Levi Jackson renovations LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Human toll of drug abuse can be measured in lives, jobs and futures Chris Stapleton to perform at Kroger Field in AprilFour local schools earn five-star rating on test scores; Laurel, East Bernstadt schools fare well Views of 2019 World Chicken Festival Mother-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest returns to Chicken FestivalHEART OF THE BLUEGRASS: Country music legacy at Renfro Valley Two men carry cross through Laurel County to raise money for needy kids Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
