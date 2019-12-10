Lady Cards ready to defend WYMT Mountain Classic title

LONDON — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals’ bid to repeat as WYMT Mountain Classic champions starts Thursday at Knott Central High School.
The Lady Cardinals (1-1) enter the tournament as the team to beat while Hazard, Shelby Valley and Clay County (both Pike Central and Floyd Central lost on Monday) look to unseat South Laurel.
”We are excited to be back in the WYMT Classic,” Souder said. “Any way we can promote our kids and program then we are all for. It is a first-class event and it is an early-season tournament that is a good test. We would love to repeat, but we are more concerned about getting better. If we can win it again and get better then that will be awesome.”
South Laurel opened its season with a 75-47 win over Lincoln County but dropped an 88-86 decision to Mercer County on Saturday.
”After two games we have a better idea of what our glaring weaknesses are and we can address those,” Souder said. “We learned more from our loss to Mercer than we did in our win at Lincoln, so a tough loss now can hopefully translate to a late-season victory. All the loss meant was we won’t go undefeated and we have lots of work to do.”
The tournament tipped off Monday with Clay County and Shelby Valley each winning while South Laurel and Hazard both received first-round byes.
The Lady Cardinals will face-off against Shelby Valley at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday while Hazard will play Clay County at 8:30 p.m.
The championship game is slated for Saturday at 5 p.m.
