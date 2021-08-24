Lady Cards remain undefeated following victory over Harlan County

A long road trip to Harlan County resulted in another win for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals on Tuesday night.
South Laurel came away with their third victory of the season in three straight sets against the Lady Black Bears. Coach Jamie Clark said the win came down to how well his team played on the defensive end and how well they served throughout the match.
“For the most part, our defense was very solid. That is something we work on in every practice,” said Clark. “Either way, we played a decent game. Our defense was solid again and our serving was very strong.”
Gracie Hinkle once again had a big game for the Lady Cardinals. Hinkled recorded a career-high 21 assists against Harlan COunty. Mackenzie Rollins and Caroline Curry came up big for South Laurel on the offensive end.
Clark said he has watched his team improve in each of their three games this season and he likes where things are headed. He said, in the end, it’s all about the people he gets to be around each and every day.
“Our chemistry is still a little off and that is to be expected when roles and positions change,” said Clark. “We are still working on a couple of different things, but the girls are responding well. This team works really hard and they enjoy the sport. I just love this team, the coaching staff, and South Laurel. We’re blessed to be a part of this.”
With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 3-0 on the year. They will return to action on Saturday, traveling to take on Wayne County.
