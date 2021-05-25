WILLIAMSBURG —The South Laurel Lady Cardinals track and field team took home first place honors in this past weekend’s Williamsburg All-Comers Meet.
Led by senior Phoebe McCowan’s three first-place efforts, South Laurel finished with 139 points while North Laurel’s girls’ team turned in a fifth-place finish with 79.50 points.
On the boys’ side, North Laurel managed to bring home second-place honors, finishing with 154.50 points, while South Laurel placed fourth with 64 points.
McCowan turned in another impressive showing, earning 30 points while tallying first-place efforts in the 400 Meter Dash, 800 Meter Run, and 1600 Meter Run. South Laurel’s relay teams turned in impressive efforts, totaling 28 points while placing first nine the 4x400, second in the 4x200, and fourth-place efforts in both the 4x100 and 4x800. Gracie Turner came up with 20 points, placing first in the Triple Jump, second in the Long Jump, and seventh in the 300 Meter Hurdles.
Grace Leis’s first-place finish in the Discus and second-place effort in Shot Put earned 18 points while Autumn Bales earned 11 points, placing third in the Long Jump, and fourth in the High Jump. Gracie Hoskins finished with 10 points, turning in fourth-place efforts in both the 200 Meter Dash and the 400 Meter Dash.
Emily Cox’s second-place finish in the High Jump earned eight points while Hannah Tapscott finished with five points after finishing fourth in their 3200 Meter Run. Isabella DeRose (fifth in the 3200 Meter Run) scored four points, Kyla Hueser added three points (sixth in the 200 Meter Dash), and Lindsay Cox earned two points (eighth in the Triple Jump).
North Laurel’s relay teams scored 17 points during the meet, placing seventh in the 4x200, fourth in the 4x400, and first in the 4x800. Taylor Allen turned in 13 points with a first-place effort in the 3200 Meter Run while placing sixth in the 1600 Meter Run.
Olivia Rudder turned in 12 points, placing second in the 800 Meter Run, and fifth in the 400 Meter Dash. Mea Anderson’s first-place effort in Shot Pot earned 10 points. Daniella Jackson (third in 400 Meter Dash), Kennedy Sizemore (fifth in 300 Meter Hurdles, and seventh in 100 Meter Hurdles), and Haiden Moses (third in Pole Vault) each scored six points apiece while Belle Chappell (fifth in High Jump) scored 3.5 points, Chelsey Hammons (sixth in Shot Put) added three points, and Lauren Kizito (seventh in Long Jump) earned two points.
The Jaguars’ relay team scored 27 points after placing first in the 4x200, third in both the 4x400, and 4x800, and fourth in the 4x100. Grant Woods and Alex Garcia both scored 20 points apiece. Woods placed first in both the 200 Meter Dash, and the 400 Meter Dash while Garcia turned in a second-place effort in the Triple Jump while placing third in both the 400 Meter Dash, and Long Jump.
Luke Robinson recorded a first-place finish in Disc while placing second in Shot Put, earning 18 points while Gamarious Isby finished with 13 points with a second-place effort in the 400 Meter Dash, and fourth in the 100 Meter Dash. Connor Sizemore’s third-place finish in Discus and a fourth-place effort in Shot Pot totaled 11 points while Austin Johnson finished with three sixth-place efforts (110 Meter Hurdles, 300 Meter Hurdles, and Shot Put) to score nine points.
Jack Chappell added eight points (second in 100 Meter Dash) while Aspen Sizemore (eight points, second in Pole Vault), Cole Osborne (seven points, fifth in 800 Meter Run, sixth in 1600 Meter Run), Tommy Monhollen (five points, fourth in 3200 Meter Run), Henry Chappell (four points, seventh in both the 110 Meter Hurdles, and the 300 Meter Hurdles), Tyler Sturgill (3.5 points, fifth in high jump), Devin Johnson (two points, seventh in Pole Vault), and Josh Hoskins (one point, eighth in 3200 Meter Run) followed.
The Cardinals’ relay team earned 25 points, placing second in both the 4x400 and 800 races, while fin finishing fourth in the 4x200, and fifth in the 4x100. Will Stanko led the way with two first-place finishes (1600 Meter Run, and 3200 Meter Run) while scoring 20 points. Jacob Tapscott added eight-point with a second-place effort in the 800 Meter Run while Will McCowan’s third-place finish in the 400 Meter Dash totaled six points. Eli Gover tallied five points with a fourth-place finish in the High Jump.
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Team Results
1. South Laurel 139, 2. Williamsburg 124.50, 3. Pulaski County 106.50, 4. Corbin 82, 5. North Laurel 79.50, 6. Bluegrass United Home School 52, 7. Middlesboro 28, 8. Leslie County 21, 9. Knox Central 19.50, 10. Lynn Camp 6, 11. Somerset Christian School 5, 12. Whitley County 5.
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Individual Results
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
14.25 Kinsley Blair 12th
14.77 Belle Chappell 17th
200 METER DASH
31.19 Haiden Moses 17th
31.45 Kinsley Blair 19th
31.60 Haley Griebel 20th
400 METER DASH
1:02.80 Daniella Jackson 3rd
1:04.78 Olivia Rudder 5th
1:12.26 Haley Griebel 13th
1:14.76 Haiden Moses 17th
800 METER RUN
2:21.46 Olivia Rudder 2nd
2:43.73 Daniella Jackson 10th
2:55.00 Belle Chappell 12th
1600 METER RUN
5:44.27 Taylor Allen 6th
3200 METER RUN
12:45.82 Taylor Allen 1st
100 METER HURDLES
20.71 Kennedy Sizemore 7th
24.10 Katie Jarvis 14th
300 METER HURDLES
52.14 Kennedy Sizemore 5th
1:10.39 Katie Jarvis 13th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:07.11 Relay Team 7th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:34.02 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:25.10 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-4 Belle Chappell 5th
LONG JUMP
13-3 Lauren Kizito 7th
POLE VAULT
5-6 Haiden Moses 3rd
DISCUS
63-1 Chelsey Hammons 9th
61-0 Mea Anderson 10th
SHOT PUT
29-9 Mea Anderson 1st
26-5 Chelsey Hammons 6th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
14.06 Kyla Hueser 11th
14.64 Ashleyn Davis 16th
15.41 Madison Justice 21st
200 METER DASH
27.92 Gracie Hoskins 4th
28.96 Kyla Hueser 6th
30.71 Ashleyn Davis 13th
31.08 Reagan Messer 16th
32.64 Haley Harris 22nd
35.73 Madison Justice 27th
400 METER DASH
56.90 Phoebe McCowan 1st
1:03.84 Gracie Hoskins 4th
1:08.95 Reagan Messer 11th
800 METER RUN
2:15.67 Phoebe McCowan 1st
2:40.69 Lindsay Cox 9th
1600 METER RUN
5:01.03 Phoebe McCowan 1st
3200 METER RUN
15:17.48 Hannah Tapscott 4th
18:55.82 Isabella DeRose 5th
300 METER HURDLES
55.64 Gracie Turner 7th
56.63 Emily Cox 10th
4X100 METER RELAY
55.41 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:53.79 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:09.92 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
12:28.30 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Emily Cox 2nd
4-4 Autumn Bales 4th
LONG JUMP
14-9 Gracie Turner 2nd
14-2.25 Autumn Bales 3rd
12-9.75 Ashleyn Davis 9th
12-6.5 Emily Cox 11th
TRIPLE JUMP
30-6.25 Gracie Turner 1st
28-2.5 Lindsay Cox 8th
DISCUS
104-2 Grace Leis 1st
48-6 Rachel Hicks 14th
SHOT PUT
29-4 Grace Leis 2nd
21-2 Rachel Hicks 13th
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 191.50, 2. North Laurel 154.50, 3. Williamsburg 85.50, 4. South Laurel 64, 5. Knox Central 62, 6. Pulaski County 53.50, 7. Middlesboro 27, 8. Bluegrass United Home School 15, 9. Clay County 9, 10. Barbourville 7, 11. Whitley County 3, 12. Lynn Camp 1, 13. Williamsburg Middle Track 1
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Boys’ Individual Results
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.35 Gamarious Isby 4th
11.70 Jack Chappell 10th
12.21 Tucker Warren 15th
13.32 Austin Johnson 20th
200 METER DASH
23.22 Grant Woods 1st
23.97 Jack Chappell 2nd
25.00 Shaun Robinson 9th
27.68 Henry Chappell 16th
400 METER DASH
52.61 Grant Woods 1st
52.70 Gamarious Isby 2nd
53.08 Alex Garcia 3rd
1:00.17 Xander Harris 11th
800 METER RUN
2:12.32 Cole Osborne 5th
2:20.95 Aspen Sizemore 10th
2:27.56 Xander Harris 15th
1600 METER RUN
5:05.11 Cole Osborne 6th
5:16.70 Tommy Monhollen 12th
3200 METER RUN
11:28.61 Tommy Monhollen 4th
12:03.48 Josh Hoskins 8th
110 METER HURDLES
19.67 Austin Johnson 6th
20.28 Henry Chappell 7th
300 METER HURDLES
48.67 Austin Johnson 6th
48.74 Henry Chappell 7th
4X100 METER RELAY
49.32 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:33.82 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:43.05 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
9:26.80 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
5-4 Tyler Sturgill 5th
LONG JUMP
19-1 Alex Garcia 3rd
15-5.25 Devin Johnson 14th
TRIPLE JUMP
38-10 Alex Garcia 2nd
POLE VAULT
9-6 Aspen Sizemore 2nd
7-6 Devin Johnson 7th
DISCUS
139-2 Luke Robinson 1st
105-2 Connor Sizemore 3rd
80-2 Caleb Middleton 10th
SHOT PUT
42-1 Luke Robinson 2nd
38-6 Connor Sizemore 4th
38-0 Austin Johnson 6th
32-2 Caleb Middleton 15th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
13.36 Riley Spitser 21st
16.26 Lucas Epperson 27th
200 METER DASH
26.33 Efrayim Deandrade 14th
29.54 Riley Spitser 20th
34.20 Lucas Epperson 24th
400 METER DASH
53.26 Will McCowan 4th
800 METER RUN
2:05.99 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
2:22.40 Josh Fee 13th
2:30.48 Andrew Hurley 20th
2:32.01 Collin McCready 21st
1600 METER RUN
4:39.87 Will Stanko 1st
5:43.17 Collin McCready 15th
6:31.42 Andrew Hurley 18th
3200 METER RUN
10:06.12 Will Stanko 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
50.10 Relay Team 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:42.23 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:39.09 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:29.31 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
5-4 Eli Gover 4th
LONG JUMP
15-0.5 Cody Blevins 15th
14-4.25 Efrayim Deandrade 17th
DISCUS
52-1 Wally Garrett 22nd
SHOT PUT
25-11 Wally Garrett 21st
