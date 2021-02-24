LOG MOUNTAIN — One step forward, two steps back.
That’s the best way to describe the past four days for Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals.
They were coming off an impressive win over previously unbeaten Wayne County this past Saturday but took one on the chin Tuesday, dropping a 53-32 decision to Bell County.
The Lady Cardinals were only trailing, 29-25, entering the fourth quarter before being outscored, 24-7, during the game’s final eight minutes. South Laurel’s starters were limited to only 12 points in the loss.
“We just got destroyed from beginning to end,” Souder said. “They dominated in every aspect of the game. It’s really disappointing after such a good win on Saturday. I’m just not doing a good job keeping this team focused.
“We just can’t seem to find consistency,” he added. “Kudos to Bell County’s coach, he has done a great job and their kids were relentless.”
Bell County held a slim 12-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime. They maintained a 29-27 advantage going into the fourth quarter before outscoring South Laurel by 17 points in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
The Lady Cardinals didn’t have an answer for the Lady Bobcats’ Talyah McQueen and Mataya Ausmus. McQueen finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds while Ausmus scored 18 points.
Gracie Turner led South Laurel with 11 points while Kylie Clem added wight points.
Bell County 53, South Laurel 32
South Laurel 8 7 10 7 32
Bell County 12 7 10 24 53
South Laurel (32) — Howard 2, Clem 8, E. Cox 2, L. Cox 1, Turner 11, Mills 5, Collins 3.
Bell County (53) — Johnson 9, Meyers 5, McQueen 18, Kidwell 3, Ausmus 18.
