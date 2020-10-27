LONDON — Jessica Miller’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars are now Elite Eight bound after shutting down Prestonsburg, 6-0, during first-round action of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Jaguars received four goals from senior Olivia Rudder, who now has 30 on the season, to improve to a perfect 14-0.
“Prestonsburg tried to overload the box each time we got possession in the attacking third,” Miller said. “When there are that many people in the box, forwards cannot dribble through that many people, so I told them they needed to either shoot early outside the box or look to our forwards on the outside, so they can shoot or cross it in while the other crash the goal.
“Olivia made excellent runs down the line the whole game and was able to receive out wide and make except shots and cross from the wing,” she added. “She really stepped it up and did an amazing job.”
Miller’s squad has now outscored their opponents 93-13 this season, and 38-2 during postseason play.
“It’s definitely nice to have so many power players on the field at once,” Miller said. “All three of our forwards, Maddie Dagley, Makayla Mastin, and Olivia Rudder are all very fast, fight hard for the ball, and they can shoot from anywhere. Our center mids, Meg Anderson and Maddie Mastin always control the middle so well, and when you control the middle, you control the whole game. Our backline did an excellent job of high pressuring and shutting down the Prestonsburg shooters and Natalie Hoskins did an excellent job leading them.”
Madison Dagley’s 25th goal of the season gave North Laurel an early 1-0 lead at the eight-minute mark of the match.
That’s when the Lady Jaguars began to take over, dominating the time of possession as Rudder scores goals during the 10th, 26th, 35th and 38th minute time give her team a 5-0 advantage at halftime.
“Getting the early lead is extremely important for us, and I’ve drilled this into the girls from the start of the season,” Miller said. “It’s important to get an early to boost the confidence of our players and generate the momentum that will carry them through the rest of the game. We are only 3 games away from a state title, and I have no doubt that these girls will bring home the title.”
Dagley added her 26th goal of the season late in the second half to put the finishing touches on the win for the Lady Jaguars.
North Laurel received another stellar performance on defense while keeper Ellisia Edwards recorded her third consecutive shutout.
“Our goalkeeper, Ellisia Edwards, did an amazing job tonight,” Miller said. “We had very few breakdowns on defense, but each time we did Ellisia was there with a fantastic save.”
