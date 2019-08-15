LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars cruised to an 8-1 win over Pulaski County on Tuesday night to improve their record to 2-0.
After coming in hot in their 6-1 season opener win on Monday night over Lincoln County, the Lady Jaguars arrived back on the field Tuesday night ready to take care of business.
In the 13-minute mark, North Laurel’s Olivia Rudder sailed a goal into the back of the net to take an early 1-0 lead over Pulaski County.
A minute later, Rudder added another goal to give the Lady Jaguars a two-goal advantage over the Lady Maroons.
North Laurel’s Madison Dagley added the Lady Jaguars third goal of the night in the 35th minute of the game, giving North Laurel a 3-0 advantage over Pulaski County going into halftime.
The Lady Jaguars added five more goals in the second half to extend their lead, while only allowing the Lady Maroons one goal in the second half, 8-1.
“I feel like the scoring is there,” said Messer. “Our ball movement was good tonight but we did have a stretch during the game where it really kind of broke down. We had about a 20-minute stretch where we didn’t take advantage of opportunities.”
Defensively, Messer said he was pleased with his goalkeeper Savannah Lawson, who he said played much more confidently on Tuesday night, as well as defensive players Hannah Brock and Holly Crouch.
