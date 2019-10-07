Lady Jags lose to Cumberland Homeschool

The North Laurel Lady Jaguars were handed a 3-1 (25-13, 25-18, 11-25, 25-12) loss by Cumberland Homeschool on Thursday night. The Lady Jaguars will be back in action on Tuesday, where North Laurel will host Rockcastle County.
Daniel Tennille passed away Aug. 3 at Corbin Continuous Care. He was loved by fiancee Debra Paugh. Burial was held in Baker County, Georgia, with a memorial at Grace Fellowship Church where he was a member.
