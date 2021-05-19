Lady Jags pick up 10-0 win

After a six game losing streak the North Laurel Lady Jaguars are finally back to their winning ways, this time with a 10-0 win over the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.
Just over a week ago, the Lady Jaguars were riding a nine-game winning streak and looked to be hitting their stride. That all changed with a 1-0 loss to Pulaski County that sent them into six straight losses.
Coach Doug Gregory said he was proud of his team for picking up the win.
“I”m very proud of the effort tonight by the team,” said Gregory. “It was an awesome effort tonight by the whole team.”
While many Lady Jaguars contributed, pitcher Maddie Dagley powered North Laurel to the win. Dagley picked up the win on the mound, and led North Laurel at the plate with her fifth home run of the season. Dagley’s performance on the mound was one of the most impressive of the year. She threw a complete game no-hitter while striking out 11 batters.
North Laurel scored two runs in each of the first three innings to take a 6-0 lead after three played. They added another run in the fourth to extend the lead to 7-0. A home run by Dagley in the fifth inning helped seal the deal, as North Laurel scored three runs and cruised to the 10-0 victory.
Emily Sizemore led the Lady Jaguars at the plate with three doubles. Dagley finished with a homerun, and two doubles. Bailee Root and Saige McClure each doubled once in the win, while Bella Sizemore finished with two singles.
With the win, the Lady Jaguars are now 14-10 on the season. They will return to action on Saturday, traveling to take on Ballard. They will then round out the season with games against Pulaski County and Rockcastle County before preparing for the district tournament.
