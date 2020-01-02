RED BIRD—The North Laurel Lady Jaguars cruised to their eighth straight win on Monday after defeating Red Bird 64-27.
Despite the win, North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan said he said it was clear that his team had been on a break before Monday night’s matchup.
“You could tell we had been on an extended break before this game,” he said. “Nothing seemed to be real fluid and our focus seemed to not be where it needed to be. I’m not going to overreact though. We might be young but we have experience and that experience tends to kick in during the times we need it and we have some games coming up that we will need it in.”
This was the second time this season the Lady Jaguars have defeated Red Bird. North Laurel defeated the Lady Cardinals 87-37 earlier this season.
With the win, the Lady Jaguars saw their record improve to 9-1.
The Lady Jaguars jumped to a 16-point lead in the first quarter that helped give them momentum heading into the second quarter where they went into halftime with a 44-19 lead over Red Bird.
“Gracie Jervis had the hot hand early hitting two threes early on in the game that helped spread their defense and allow us to get penetration for the rest to the game,” Mahan said.
North Laurel’s defense sat down in the third quarter to hold Red Bird to zero points for the quarter.
“In this game our defense finally started to look better in the third quarter,” Mahan said. “Holding any team to zero points in a quarter is hard to do.”
Seventh grader Halle Collins led the Lady Jaguars with 16 points on Monday night while Gracie Jervis contributed 14 points for North Laurel on the night. Eighth grader Chloe McKnight had 10 points in Monday night’s matchup, as well as 10 rebounds.
“Halle Collins had a solid night as she was able to read the gaps in the defense and flash to open spots that lead to 16 points in just about eleven minutes of play,” Mahan said. “Chloe Mcknight had the best performance in her young career with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She is, like many of our young players, getting better and better as the year goes on.”
The Lady Jaguars will be back in action today (Friday) as North Laurel travels to Johnson Central to play the Lady Eagles at 7:30 p.m.
North Laurel 64, Red Bird 27
North Laurel 27 17 14 4 62
Red Bird 11 8 0 8 27
North Laurel (64) -- Valentine 6, Bruner 4, Blair 2, Hubbard 2, Jervis 14, Sizemore 6, McClure 2, Collins 16, McKnight 10.
Red Bird (27) -- Taylor 6, Gibson 9, Bowling 6, Caldwell 4, Roark 2.
