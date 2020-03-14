Lady Jags softball to face a tough schedule 

North Laurel Coach Doug Gregory said this season’s goals are no different than any other year, as he and his Lady Jaguars have goals to win the district, win the region and move on to the sectionals.
“My expectation is that this team is going to respond, just as North Laurel always does,” Gregory said. “If somebody is down, then I expect other players to pick them up.”
Last season, the Lady Jaguars turned in an impressive 24-10 record while making appearances in both the 49th District and 13th Region championship games.
North Laurel saw its season come to an end after taking a 3-0 loss to Clay County in the 13th Region championship game and lost their chances of moving on to the KHSAA Fast Pitch Softball State Tournament for the second year in a row, leaving a bad taste in the Lady Jaguars’ mouths.
Despite losing three seniors from last season’s squad, Gregory believes the group of players he’s had to step up this season will help to fill those roles and expects his team to be just as competitive as last season’s team.
Though the Lady Jaguars are returning some experience this season, Gregory’s squad will still be very young with seventh-graders Saige McClure and Bella Sizemore expected to put in a lot of varsity innings for North Laurel.
With the return of junior Maddie Dagley this season, along with freshman Bailee Root, Gregory believes his team will have two strong pitchers this year.
“Maddie Dagley coming back out to play and her pitching will be a huge asset to us,” he said. “Bailee Root was a big asset to us last year with her pitching, so I look for us to be really strong in the circle this year.”
North Laurel will also be returning Softball Player of the Year Emily Sizemore, as well as seniors Morgan Vaughn and Madison Higgins, who Gregory expects to help lead the team this season.
Gregory has seen a lot of improvement out of his team in the offseason and believes his Lady Jaguars will be ready to respond once the season gets underway.
“I think our hitting is very good and I think our defense is very good right now, but you never really know until the first pitch is thrown and you see how the players respond from that point on,” Gregory said. “Being an optimist and looking at it, I think we’ll be very good.”
This season, the Lady Jaguars will face another tough schedule that will hopefully prepare the team for what’s to come in the postseason.
“I try to pick a challenging schedule because it prepares you for the postseason,” Gregory said. “We play for the last three weeks of the season and the schedule we’ve got is a tough schedule and I think we can be very competitive with that schedule and I think we will peak at the right time when it gets down to the postseason.”
