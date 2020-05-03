North Laurel Coach Doug Gregory was expecting big things out of his Lady Jaguars this season after coming up just short of a district and region title last year.
Gregory had no doubt in his mind that his Lady Jaguars were ready to compete in both the district and region this season.
“We had hitting, pitching and one of the best defenses that North Laurel has seen in years,” Gregory said. “We lost three seniors last year but as a team we didn’t lose anything. Our pitching was great — Maddy Dagley, Madison Parman, Bailee Root, Hallie Proffitt — we had a pitcher for every situation. Our hitting has not missed a beat, matter of fact we probably gained when it came to hitting. In the pre-season poll we were under-ranked and that’s OK by me — it gives you an incentive to work for something. You really never know how players will react at game time and we had players that could step up in any given situation, our returning players were at the top of their game and the new recruits were ready and hungry for a varsity spot, so I do think we were ready to compete for a district and region title. There are some great teams in the 13th Region, but I am biased when it comes to this team and I will say it was our year.”
Unfortunately though, Gregory and his Lady Jaguars will never get a chance to see what could’ve been in the 2020 season, as the KHSAA made the announcement last week that all spring sports have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
After learning that the season had been postponed and a dead period had been implemented, Gregory said he tried to remain optimistic that he and his team would still get an opportunity to step onto the field but as time went on, he and his Lady Jaguars grew weary about what was to be of their season.
“I took it day by day to see what would happen but not in my wildest dreams did I think that the season would be over,” Gregory said. “I stayed optimistic for myself and my team, I sent texts out to them to keep them encouraged. I really believed that the KHSAA would come to some type of agreement to allow them to play. With the dead period being put into place I started to worry, but I still held out hope — hope for my seniors, my team, the parents that put in all the hard work, the sponsors for the team which are the businesses that are hurting now. I would like to say to all of the businesses that sponsored us, we will not be taking sponsorships for signs next year, we owe that to them for the dedication to this team.”
Gregory hates that all the hard work he, his coaching staff and his players have been putting in since September won’t be put to use.
“I believe that the players should have had the chance to compete, as they are to be considered essential, also,” he said. “It would be naïve to say that they are not affected by all of this. It has been devastating to all of them, especially the two seniors, Morgan Vaughn and Madison Higgins. This was going to be the best year of their lives but as a team, look at all the hard work they have put into this program this year, from practice, conditioning, fundraising. But I have a tough group of ladies — they have to be and they will bounce back and be ready for the 2021 season. I will work with them through the summer if we are ever allowed to but if I know them they will find a way to stay on top of their game and come back ready for open field and be ready to seek that district and region title and go to sectionals.
“This can never happen again, our student-athletes all over the state are essential, just as much as everyone going to stores to work and we, as coaches, have to stand up for our athletes. They have put in way too much work to have another season taken away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.