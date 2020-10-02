LONDON — Jessica Miller’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars turned in a heck of a week, outscoring both Whitley County and Garrard County by a combined total of 12-0.
The Lady Jaguars are now a perfect 7-0 on the season and wrapped up the 49th District’s top seed after beating Whitley County 7-0 last Thursday. With the win, they were able to extend their consecutive win streak against 13th Region teams to 21, and 17 against 49th District opponents.
Saturday’s Game
North Laurel 5, Garrard County 0
The Lady Jaguars continues to roll, this time shutting out Garrard County, 5-0.
North Laurel was able to record its second shutout in a row, and fourth overall in the season by dominating the action against the Lady Lions.
The Lady Jaguars’ arsenal of offensive weapons took over on Saturday with four different players scoring.
Maddi Mastin led the way with two goals while Makayla Mastin, Olivia Rudder, and Meg Anderson also scored in the win.
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel 7, Whitley County 0
Jessica Miller’s Lady Jaguars wrapped up the 49th District’s top seed by upending Whitley County, 7-0, on Thursday.
Many expected the game to come down to the wire but four first-half goals by the Lady Jaguars put the game away during the first 40 minutes.
Makayla Mastin, Meg Anderson, and Madison Dagley each scored two goals win the victory.
North Laurel (3-0 vs. 49th District opponents) extended its consecutive win streak against 13th Region teams wins to 21, and 17 against 49th District opponents.
North Laurel wasted little time taking co trial of the match. Mastin’s goal seven minutes into the game gave her team a 1-0 lead, and they never looked back.
Anderson increased the Lady Jaguars’ lead to 2-0 at the 22:26 mark after scoring her second goal of the season.
Mastin’s second goal of the game increased North Laurel’s advantage to 3-0 at the 31-minute mark while Dagley’s goal gave her team a comfortable 4-0 cushion going into the second half.
Olivia Rudder got into the scoring action as well. Her goal with 35 minutes remaining in the game made the score 5-0 while Anderson and Dagley also scored to wrap up the win for North Laurel.
