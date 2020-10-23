With back-to-back wins in the 49th District Tournament, the North Laurel Jaguars went home as champions once again, after they defeated the Jackson County Lady Generals in three straight sets on Tuesday night.
With the win, the North Laurel seniors have now won a district championship in every year they have been on the team, as the Lady Jaguars have now won four consecutive 49th District titles.
The Lady Generals were the favorites to win entering the game. They had defeated North Laurel twice during the regular season, with both matches going to five sets and Jackson County winning each match 3-2. On Tuesday, the Lady Jaguars put together one of their best matches of the season.
North Laurel closed out a tight first set, winning 25-22, before running away with a 25-15 win in the second set of the match. It looked as if the Lady Generals were going to force a fourth set on the night, but the Lady Jaguars were able to grind out a 28-2 win to take the game.
Coach Scott Croucher said he thought his team showed great resolve on the night, and really showed their talent in the second set.
“The first set was tight, but in the second set we really showed what we could truly do,” said Croucher. “The final set was a great one to watch and a terrible one to coach. It might have taken a few hours off of my life.”
North Laurel had several girls stand out on the night, including Abby Mounce, Brynna Lawson, Kelsi Howard, and Alivia Parker. Croucher said those three girls really helped his team to their win on Tuesday.
“We were led offensively by Abby Mounce with kills. Brynna Lawson led the defense very well vocally and with stellar defense,” said Croucher. “Kelsi Howard gave us so many great points on key serving runs every time she stepped back to the line. Alivia Parker, a sophomore setter, really controlled and worked the offense and made Jackson have to defend every position. It was some of the best decision making I could ask for.”
Both teams will move on to the regional tournament next week. North Laurel moves on as a winner and will take on a runner-up from an opposing district, while Jackson County will play one of the district champions from an opposing district.
Croucher praised the Lady Generals and said they’ll be a tough out come next week.
“All in all it was a great win,” said Croucher. “I have to give it to Jackson for putting up a great fight. I feel bad for whoever draws them in region.”
