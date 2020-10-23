MONTICELLO — With regional meets this Friday, both North Laurel and South Laurel’s boys and girls cross country teams seem to be hitting on all cylinders at the right time after turning in impressive results this past weekend during the Cave Lake Fall Classic meet.
North Laurel was able to take home first place honors in the girls meet, placing two runners in the top 10, while South Laurel, led by Will Stanko’s third-place effort, finished second in the boys’ meet.
The Lady Jaguars (57) were able to slip past Corbin (60) while Southwestern (82), Lincoln County (90), Williamsburg (140), Jackson County (142), Somerset Christian (184), and Whitley County (197) rounded out the eight participating girls teams.
North Laurel was led by Lauren Crouch and Olivia Rudder with both runners placing in the top 10. South Laurel’s Lyndsay Cox turned in a team-best 20th place finish with a time of 23:03.38. The Lady Cardinals didn’t qualify for the team standings due to only having four runners compete in the event.
Corbin’s 38 points was good enough for a first-place finish during the boys’ event while South Laurel turned in a second-place effort with 108 points.
Bell County (111), Southwestern (115), North Laurel (141), Russell County (186), Pulaski County (190), Jackson County (202), Williamsburg (221), Whitley County (225), McCreary Central (235), Lincoln County (252) and Somerset Christian (339) rounded out the 13 participating teams for the boys’ race.
South Laurel’s Stanko turned in a third-place effort (17:03.60) while teammate Jacob Tapscott also finished in the top 10 by placing ninth (17:39.88). North Laurel’s Cole Osborne led the Jaguars with a 10th place effort (17:52.74).
Cave Lake Fall Classic
Girls Team Scores
1. North Laurel 57, 2. Corbin 60, 3. Southwestern 82, 4. Lincoln County 90, 5. Williamsburg 140, 6. Jackson County 142, 7. Somerset Christian 184, 8. Whitley County 197.
Girls Individual Scores
North Laurel
20:55.77 Lauren Crouch 4th
21:49.41 Olivia Rudder 8th
22:17.52 Kennedy Sizemore12th
22:34.73 Taylor Allen 17th
22:57.62 Meg Anderson 19th
24:16.04 Riley Vickers 26th
24:47.45 Haiden Moses 31st
29:37.20 Belle Chappell 72nd
South Laurel (Didn’t field enough runners for team score)
23:03.38 Lindsay Cox 20th
25:11.70 Tiffany Greer 37th
25:34.71 Bailee Pennington 43rd
25:44.57 Hannah Tapscott 46th
Boys Team Scores
1. Corbin 38, 2. South Laurel 108, 3. Bell County 111, 4. Southwestern 115, 5. North Laurel 141, 6. Russell County 186, 7. Pulaski County 190, 8. Jackson County 202, 9. Williamsburg 221, 10. Whitley County 225, 11. McCreary Central 235, 12. Lincoln County 252, 13. Somerset Christian 339.
Boys Individual Scores
South Laurel
17:03.60 Will Stanko 3rd
17:39.88 Jacob Tapscott 9th
17:54.19 Jeremy Steele 11th
20:25.48 Chris Greer 49th
20:28.56 Riley Lewis 50th
21:36.47 Collin McCready 74th
22:14.62 Cody Blevins 81st
23:05.36 Lukas Johnson 92nd
25:58.15 Andrew Hurley 120th
North Laurel
17:52.74 Cole Osborne 10th
18:22.84 Justin Sparkman 16th
19:30.16 Jace King 38th
19:53.92 Tommy Monhollen 45th
20:31.73 Colton Nantz 52nd
20:34.02 Alex Garcia 53rd
21:51.96 Peyton Roundtree 76th
25:24.21 Waylon Allen 117th
33:57.38 Tyler Hibbard 129th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.