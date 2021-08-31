LONDON — North Laurel’s girls’ cross country team took home first place honors in the Cards XC Challenge while the North Laurel boys’ cross country team placed runner-up during Friday’s races at the Laurel County Fairgrounds.

The Lady Jaguars won the event with 28 points while South Laurel’s girls’ team didn’t have enough runners to compete for the team title.

Taylor Allen led North Laurel with a third-place effort, and Rose Stanko paced South Laurel with a ninth-place effort.

On the boys’ side, the Jaguars finished second with 60 points while the Cardinals followed in third place with 62 points.

South Laurel’s Will Stanko won the race while teammate Jacob Tapscott placed fourth. Josh Hoskins led North Laurel with a 10th place effort.

Cards XC Challenge

Boys Teams Scores

1. Southwestern 25

2. North Laurel 60

3. South Laurel 62

4. Somerset 97

5. Lynn Camp 102

Boys Individual Results

North Laurel

20:00.52 Josh Hoskins 10th

20:08.91 Alex Garcia 11th

20:32.09 Xander Harris 12th

20:53.85 Jace King 13th

20:56.98 Caleb Caldwell 14th

21:29.96 Peyton Roundtree 16th

23:17.22 Noah Hampton 24th

27:23.21 Waylon Allen 33rd

29:23.28 Tyler Hibbard 35th

South Laurel

17:34.58 Will Stanko 1st

18:22.29 Jacob Tapscott 4th

21:20.53 Riley Lewis 15th

21:41.75 Collin McCready 17th

23:28.46 Lukas Johnson 25th

24:55.47 Lucas Epperson 30th

25:17.49 Andrew Hurley 31st

25:34.07 Chris Greer 32nd

28:49.75 Riley Spitser 34th

Girls Team Scores

1. North Laurel 28

2. Southwestern 35

3. Lynn Camp 73

Girls Individual Results

North Laurel

20:55.76 Taylor Allen 3rd

22:52.06 Lauren Crouch 5th

23:51.11 McKinley Mastin 6th

25:26.62 Haiden Moses 10t

25:27.34 Riley Vickers 11th

27:31.11 Katie Keen 15th

27:46.67 Belle Chappell 17th

South Laurel

25:19.50 Rose Stanko 9th

29:13.51 Hannah Tapscott 20th

31:15.99 Bailee Pennington 22nd

33:28.19 Autumn Whicker 25th

