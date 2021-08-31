LONDON — North Laurel’s girls’ cross country team took home first place honors in the Cards XC Challenge while the North Laurel boys’ cross country team placed runner-up during Friday’s races at the Laurel County Fairgrounds.
The Lady Jaguars won the event with 28 points while South Laurel’s girls’ team didn’t have enough runners to compete for the team title.
Taylor Allen led North Laurel with a third-place effort, and Rose Stanko paced South Laurel with a ninth-place effort.
On the boys’ side, the Jaguars finished second with 60 points while the Cardinals followed in third place with 62 points.
South Laurel’s Will Stanko won the race while teammate Jacob Tapscott placed fourth. Josh Hoskins led North Laurel with a 10th place effort.
Cards XC Challenge
Boys Teams Scores
1. Southwestern 25
2. North Laurel 60
3. South Laurel 62
4. Somerset 97
5. Lynn Camp 102
Boys Individual Results
North Laurel
20:00.52 Josh Hoskins 10th
20:08.91 Alex Garcia 11th
20:32.09 Xander Harris 12th
20:53.85 Jace King 13th
20:56.98 Caleb Caldwell 14th
21:29.96 Peyton Roundtree 16th
23:17.22 Noah Hampton 24th
27:23.21 Waylon Allen 33rd
29:23.28 Tyler Hibbard 35th
South Laurel
17:34.58 Will Stanko 1st
18:22.29 Jacob Tapscott 4th
21:20.53 Riley Lewis 15th
21:41.75 Collin McCready 17th
23:28.46 Lukas Johnson 25th
24:55.47 Lucas Epperson 30th
25:17.49 Andrew Hurley 31st
25:34.07 Chris Greer 32nd
28:49.75 Riley Spitser 34th
Girls Team Scores
1. North Laurel 28
2. Southwestern 35
3. Lynn Camp 73
Girls Individual Results
North Laurel
20:55.76 Taylor Allen 3rd
22:52.06 Lauren Crouch 5th
23:51.11 McKinley Mastin 6th
25:26.62 Haiden Moses 10t
25:27.34 Riley Vickers 11th
27:31.11 Katie Keen 15th
27:46.67 Belle Chappell 17th
South Laurel
25:19.50 Rose Stanko 9th
29:13.51 Hannah Tapscott 20th
31:15.99 Bailee Pennington 22nd
33:28.19 Autumn Whicker 25th
