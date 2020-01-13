Lady Jaguars capture 12th win in a row

RUSSELL SPRINGS — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars continue to be the hottest team in the 13th Region after rolling past Green County on Saturday, 77-54.
The Lady Jaguars (13-1) played the night before against Clay County and picked up a 30-point win against their 49th District rivals.
North Laurel has now won 12 games in a row with its closest game during the stretch being a 19-point victory over Perry Central back on Dec. 19.
Mahan’s squad did have some struggles on Saturday, though.
The Lady Jaguars held a slim 34-33 advantage at halftime before outscoring Green County, 43-21, during the second half.
Senior Isabel Gray stepped up and scored 28 points while hitting 10-of-16 shot attempts, including going 4-of-8 from the 3-point line.
“I thought we played the first half like a team with a big win hangover.,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “We looked unmotivated and tired. However, our team took a huge step forward in the second half.
“Isabel Gray is a major talent,” he added. “In most games, she will wait and see what her team needs and then mold herself into that. Today, she was needed to be a scorer and an energy leader and she did both in the second half tremendously. I wouldn’t trade my seniors for any players around and the last two games prove exactly why. They always seem to step up when you need it most.”
Hailee Valentine scored 16 points in the win for North Laurel while Halle Collins added 15 points.
The Lady Jaguars will be back in action Tuesday against Rockcastle County. The Lady Rockets possess a 12-4 record. Game time is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
“I hope we learned our lesson about not coming into a game mentally ready,” Mahan said. “We have a very good Rockcastle team on Tuesday and they always give us a very good test.”
North Laurel 77, Green County 54
North Laurel 17 17 25 18 77
Green County 15 18 8 13 54
North Laurel (77) — Gray 28, Collins 15, Valentine 16, B. Sizemore 1, Bruner 2, Jervis 1, E. Sizemore 4, McKnight 8, (scorebook was two points off).
Green County (54) — No players' names given.
