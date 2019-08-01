After winning the 13th Region title last year and making an impressive run in the KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars will be the team to beat once soccer season rolls around.
“I think this year we will be considered one of the teams to beat and I think teams in the area will be coming after us,” said North Laurel Coach Rod Messer. “We have a lot of good players coming back and I’m not going to say we don’t have similar expectations because we do, but right now in our region, we’re considered the team to beat. I think we’ve got a little bit of a target on us, so I think it will be challenging to repeat as regional champs but that’s certainly our goal.”
And with plenty of experience returning to the field next season, the Lady Jaguars are certainly on their way to becoming back-to-back regional champions.
North Laurel will have seven seniors on its roster this year, including goalkeeper Savannah Lawson and defenders Hannah Brock and Holly Crouch, who will also play some midfield. On the offensive side of the ball, seniors Lily Messer, Mattie Mills and Madison Broyles will be leading their team.
Juniors Olivia Rudder and Meg Anderson will also bring a lot of experience to the team, while sophomore Maddi Mastin, who was the only freshman starter for the Lady Jaguars, will be joining them on the field.
With several talented underclassmen also on the roster, Messer believes this year’s team likely has more depth than the Lady Jaguars have ever had.
After losing three seniors who made up the Lady Jaguars defense, Messer said one of the toughest challenges he will face this season is figuring out who will replace seniors Brianna Bowling, Mia Sparkman and Kaitlyn McGeorge on the defensive side of the ball.
Messer said that after playing Sacred Heart in the Elite Eight of the state tournament, he learned the importance of having a tough defense, which is what he will be focusing on a lot this season.
“One of the things that you learn when you go up against a team like Sacred Heart is that you need to maybe focus on the defense a little more,” he said. “My attitude sometimes is that I’d rather outscore you but with some of those teams, that’s not going to work—you can’t outscore everybody.”
Messer said one advantage to this year’s senior-laden team is the strength and stamina they have been building upon since their freshman year.
“One of the things I tell the girls is that you can be really good as a freshman but you don’t have the strength and stamina as the seniors do,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of girls that have played a lot of soccer, who have matured and they’re stronger than they were a year or two ago, hopefully they’re a tad quicker and hopefully a little more skilled.”
Though Messer said he doesn’t yet know if this season’s schedule will be quite as tough as last season’s, he believes that playing teams outside of the region will help to prepare his team for the postseason more than just playing teams within the 13th Region, even if that means taking some losses during the regular season.
“We’re not as concerned about losing a few games as long as we’re improving,” he said.
North Laurel will kick off its season Monday, August 12, against Lincoln County. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.