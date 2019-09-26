Lady Jaguars continue win streak, go 4-1 over Madison Southern

Rod Messer’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars are continuing their dominating ways after picking up their ninth straight win on Tuesday night.
Madison Southern (6-5-1) may have found the first goal of the night but it was the Lady Jaguars (11-1) that walked away with the win, 4-1, after putting away four straight goals in the first half.
The Lady Eagles took an early 1-0 lead over North Laurel on Tuesday night but the Lady Jaguars quickly answered minutes later to tie the game up at 1-1.
And once the Lady Jaguars offense got going, they couldn’t be stopped, as North Laurel added three more goals in the first half, going into halftime with a 4-1 lead over Madison Southern.
Neither team managed to find the back of the net in the second half but
Olivia Rudder led the team with two goals on Tuesday, while Madison Dagley and Lily Messer each had one goal for the Lady Jaguars. Mattie Mills also had two assists for North Laurel.
Messer scored her 18th goal on Tuesday night, leading the team in goals this season, while Dagley and Rudder aren’t far behind each with 16 goals so far this season.
The Lady Jaguars will be looking to extend their winning streak in their matchup with Bourbon County (5-9) on Saturday at North Laurel. Game time is slated for 3 p.m.
North Laurel will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday, as the Lady Jaguars travel to Southwestern.
