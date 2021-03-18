It was a quick and easy night for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Tuesday when they took on and defeated the Red Bird Lady Cardinals in the opening round of the 49th District Tournament.
It was kind of a slow start for the Lady Jaguars, if you can really say that in a 95-49 blowout win, but North Laurel came out flat and gave the Lady Cardinals some life to start the game. It didn’t take long until the Lady Jaguars turned it around and was determined to finish the game strong.
Red Bird only had five players on their roster, while North Laurel played all 12 of their girls on Tuesday. Lady Cardinals’ Alyssa Gibson led the way for all scorers on the night pouring in 30 points for Red Bird. She would be the only player who was able to find a rhythm.
North Laurel took a commanding 31-13 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back. They were up 51-26 at the half, which was too close for comfort with Coach Eddie Mahan.
“Our team came out and shot the ball well, but unfortunately, we did not have the same focus on defense.,” said Mahan. “We got an early 15-0 lead and seemed to let up and allowed Red Bird to start scoring which made for a closer game than it should have been for a while.”
The duo of Brooke Nichelson and Bella Sizemore put on a show on Tuesday. Nichelson led the team with 21 points, while Sizemore poured in 20. Hailee Valentine finished with 13 points on the night, and Kalsie Smith added 11.
Mahan said that this time of the year is the only things that matters to his team. They will now move on to the championship game where they’ll play Clay County. In their only meeting this year, North Laurel defeated the Lady Tigers 57-42.
North Laurel 95, Red Bird 49
North Laurel 31 19 31 14 - 95
Red Bird 13 13 14 9 - 49
North Laurel (95) - Nichelson 21, Sizemore 20, Valentine 13, Smith 11, Chloe McKnight 9, Jaelyn Black 7, Emily Sizemore 7, Gracie McKnight 5, Kaidence Collett 2
Red Bird (49) - Gibson 30, Liberty Taylor 10, Bryleigh King 3, Lexie Bowling 2, Jaden Walters 2
