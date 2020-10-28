The North Laurel Lady Jaguars have been on a roll during the postseason. They breezed through the 49th District Tournament, winning two games in six sets, and have now earned a trip to the semi-finals of the 13th Region Tournament with a win over the Harlan County Lady Black Bears in first round action.
It made the third game in a row in which the Lady Jaguars have defeated their opponent in three straight sets. It was another example of how North Laurel's success comes on the back of their defense. In their nine wins this season, they have lost just two total sets.
Coach Scott Croucher said his squad was able to control the game and maintain a lead throughout all three sets. He said it was mistake-free play that led to the win.
"Our girls played well tonight and we swept Harlan County," said Croucher. "We served well and were able to control the pace of the whole game throughout the three sets. We had good decision making all around and even ran a few plays that we don't always get a chance to run."
There were several players who stood out for the Lady Jaguars on the night. Croucher said it was a complete team effort, but he had good leadership on the court.
"Abby Mounce led us in kills again, and Alivia Parker made great decisions in setting and led us in assists," said Croucher. "Brynna Lawson controlled the defense and we kept things moving along."
While there may have been some ups-and-downs throughout the season, Croucher said he thinks his team is playing their best volleyball at the right time of the year. But, their biggest challenges are ahead of them, as they pursue a regional championship.
"This team has started playing well at the right time and hopefully the momentum stays with us through the next two days," said Croucher. "We have two big challenges ahead. We'll take it one day at a time."
With the win, the Lady Jaguars will play in the semi-finals of the 13th Region Tournament where they will take on the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Wednesday. The teams met once during the regular season, with Whitley winning 2-0.
