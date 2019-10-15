WILLIAMSBURG — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars are moving on to the 13th Region Girls Soccer Tournament championship game after defeating the Harlan County Lady Black Bears 11-1 on Monday night in the first round of the 13th Region Girls Soccer Tournament.
It was a slow start for the Lady Jaguars on Monday night but once North Laurel got going, they couldn’t be stopped with six Lady Jaguars contributing to scoring on Monday night, including two with hat tricks.
“I thought we were better with the ball than they (Harlan County) were,” said North Laurel Coach Rod Messer. “When you get on these turf fields and these college fields, with the width, we were able to take advantage of that. Our ball movement, as the game went on, got better. I told the girls before the game that one team is going to end up chasing—you can possess and pass and the other team will have to chase you or it can be you that does the chasing. I thought we controlled the ball. Once we got going, I thought we played pretty well.”
Madison Dagley picked up the first goal for the Lady Jaguars in the three-minute mark that was soon answered by a goal for Harlan County off a penalty kick five minutes later to tie the game up at one a piece.
Maddi Mastin added a goal in the 12-minute mark to give North Laurel the 2-1 lead.
The Lady Jaguars went on to score five more goals before halftime, giving North Laurel a six-goal advantage going into the second half, 7-1.
Mastin found the first goal of the second half for the Lady Jaguars in the 44-minute mark to give North Laurel an 8-1 lead.
Lily Messer and Meg Anderson added two more goals in the 66- and 70-minute marks respectively, giving North Laurel the 10-1 lead.
Katie Brown found the winning goal for the Lady Jaguars with 32 seconds left in the game to give North Laurel the 11-1 win with the mercy rule.
“The team as a whole was probably happiest for Katie Brown who doesn’t play many minutes for us,” said Messer. “She’s a senior and she’s added a lot to the team—always has a great attitude and that lifts everybody up. She hadn’t scored all year. She had a couple opportunities but hadn’t been able to convert and she did tonight.”
Lily and Mastin each had hat tricks for the Lady Jaguars, while Brown had two goals for North Laurel and Meg Anderson, Olivia Rudder and Dagley had one goal each on Monday night.
“We’ve got a bunch of people that can score and scoring is important and that’s the ultimate thing but I’m more proud of the ball movement and the defense,” Messer said.
With the win, the Lady Jaguars will be moving on to Thursday’s 13th Region championship game, where North Laurel will be facing a familiar opponent, the Corbin Lady Redhounds.
Last week, North Laurel just barely skidded by the Lady Redhounds in the 49th District championship game, finding a 3-2 win that ended in a shootout.
“After the game we had with them last week, I don’t think I’ll have to get anybody’s attention,” Messer said. “I expect another hard fought and very tough game. We expected that all year and we’re looking forward to it.”
Messer said his Lady Jaguars will need to be on top of their game on Thursday to get a win.
“I think the ball movement has to be a little better,” he said. “I don’t think either team is going to surprise the other, it’s really going to come down to execution. Both of us pass the ball well and I suspect it will be the team that moves the ball the best that will come out on top.”
