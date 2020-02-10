HAZARD — North Laurel suffered its second loss during its past three games after falling to Hazard, 73-71, on Saturday.
The Lady Jaguars (21-4) built a 28-20 lead in the first quarter, but couldn’t hold on after seeing the Lady Bulldogs outscore then, 52-43, during the final three quarters.
“We are not the North Laurel that we normally are,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Our program has become one of the best in the area by doing certain things right. This team is not wanting to do those things and you see it in every game right now. It doesn’t matter how good your offense is if you refuse to play defense and rebound, you won't win in tough environments.”
Seventh-grader Halle Collins led North Laurel with 23 points and five rebounds while Gracie Jervis (14 points), Hailee Valentine (12 points), and Emily Sizemore (11 points) followed.
The Lady Jaguars connected on 19-of-37 shot attempts, including turning in a 9-of-15 shooting effort from behind the arc. They also hit 24-of-29 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Hazard hit 22-of-33 shot attempts and connected on 25-of-29 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
“We had four players in double figures and still lost,” Mahan said. “That should tell you how bad our defense was. If that doesn’t though, the fact that they shot 29 free throws should.”
North Laurel will attempt to get back on track Thursday on the road against Knott Central. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Hazard 73, North Laurel 71
North Laurel 28 13 12 18 71
Hazard 20 16 18 19 73
North Laurel (71) — Gray 5, Jervis 14, E. Sizemore 11, Valentine 12, Collins 23, B. Sizemore 4, McKnight 2.
Hazard (73) — Caudill 27, Mullins 15, Riley 7, Danner 8, Sturgill 12, Maggard 4.
