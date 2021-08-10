LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguar golf team managed to pull out a 209-251 victory over rival South Laurel during Tuesday’s match at the London Country Club.
Kinsley Blair led all golfers with a 45 while Teammate Kendall Hacker places second with a 47. Haley Griebel (56), Aubrey Monaco (61), and Lilly Kate Chesnut (67) rounded out North Laurel’s scoring.
Seventh-grader Alyssa Siler Shot a 54 for South Laurel while Greenlee Ray (61), Lilly Hoskins (66), Harper McKnight (70), and Sophey Smith (76) followed.
Emily Cox finished with a 53 while Morgan Jackson shot a 56, and Kaylee Smith finished with a 77.
Match Results
1. North Laurel (209)
Kinsley Blair 45
Kendall Hacker 47
Haley Griebel 56
Aubrey Monaco 61
Lilly Kate Chesnut 67
2. South Laurel (251)
Alyssa Siler 54
Greenlee Ray 61
Lilly Hoskins 66
Harper McKnight 70
Sophey Smith 76
Emily Cox 53
Morgan Jackson 56
Kaylee Smith 77
