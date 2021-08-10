LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguar golf team managed to pull out a 209-251 victory over rival South Laurel during Tuesday’s match at the London Country Club.

Kinsley Blair led all golfers with a 45 while Teammate Kendall Hacker places second with a 47. Haley Griebel (56), Aubrey Monaco (61), and Lilly Kate Chesnut (67) rounded out North Laurel’s scoring.

Seventh-grader Alyssa Siler Shot a 54 for South Laurel while Greenlee Ray (61), Lilly Hoskins (66), Harper McKnight (70), and Sophey Smith (76) followed.

Emily Cox finished with a 53 while Morgan Jackson shot a 56, and Kaylee Smith finished with a 77.

Match Results

1. North Laurel (209)

Kinsley Blair 45

Kendall Hacker 47

Haley Griebel 56

Aubrey Monaco 61

Lilly Kate Chesnut 67

2. South Laurel (251)

Alyssa Siler 54

Greenlee Ray 61

Lilly Hoskins 66

Harper McKnight 70

Sophey Smith 76

Emily Cox 53

Morgan Jackson 56

Kaylee Smith 77

