SCOTT COUNTY — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars are heading into this week’s 49th District Tournament with a huge win under their belts after defeating 11th Region powerhouse Scott County on Thursday night in their final regular season game of the season, 88-68.
The Lady Jaguars ended the Lady Cardinals’ 16-game winning streak on Thursday night as North Laurel extended its own winning streak to three straight wins before heading into next week’s tournament.
“It feels good to get a good win going into tournament play,” Mahan said. “Scott County is one of the best teams we have faced this year and we will not see anything like them in our region. They are one of the best rebounding teams in the state and we stayed right with them in that area.”
The Lady Jaguars had 31 rebounds in Thursday night’s win while Scott County found 35 rebounds in the game.
North Laurel had a big start on Thursday night with 27 points in the first quarter while holding the Lady Cardinals to 14 points in the quarter. The Lady Jaguars went into halftime with a 12 point lead over Scott County, 43-31.
The Lady Cardinals cut North Laurel’s lead down to just two points heading into the fourth quarter, 61-59, when the Lady Jaguars’ defense took over. North Laurel held Scott County to only nine points in the fourth quarter while the Lady Jaguars knocked down 27 points to seal the 20-point win.
“I was most happy with our poise,” Mahan said. “I know in tournament time it is all about being able to handle adversity. That has been the key to our success in postseason plays the last few years and what I hope to see again this year.”
The Lady Jaguars have four players in double digits on Thursday night with Halle Collins leading the team with 23 points while Hailee Valentine had 21 points. Emily Sizemore contributed 17 points in the game and Gracie Jervis followed with 15 points.
“So many players stepped up tonight (Thursday) and it just shows how well we can play when we play together,” Mahan said. “God and these players is all we need to make another good run.”
North Laurel will face the winner of Monday night’s first round matchup between Red Bird and Oneida Baptist Institute on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Jackson County.
“This was a good win but now it’s time to focus in on what really matters and that is the 49th District Tournament,” Mahan said. “No one remembers a regular season record, they only remember the banners you hang.”
North Laurel 88, Scott County 68
North Laurel 27 16 18 27 88
Scott County 14 17 28 9 68
North Laurel (88) -- Valentine 21, Gray 8, Jervis 15, Sizemore 17, Collins 23, McKnight 4.
Scott County (68) -- DeFoor 20, Williams 9, Tompkins 10, Price 5, Owens 5, Penney 1, Young 11, Wise 4, Kenney 3.
