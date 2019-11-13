After winning the 13th Region last year and making it to the Elite 8 of the state tournament, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars were bringing back one of the most experienced and talented group of girls North Laurel has ever seen.
This year, North Laurel finished the season with a 16-2-1 record and repeated at 13th Region champions. The Lady Jaguars saw their season come to an end in the first round of the state tournament with a 9-1 loss to an undefeated Ashland Blazer team.
“I think that’s the fewest losses a North Laurel team has ever had in a season and even after not playing as many games as we normally would have played, I think we were within a game of the most wins in a season,” North Laurel Coach Rod Messer said. “If this is not the best stretch of soccer for the North Laurel girls, then this is right there with the best stretch.”
North Laurel continued to make history this year, as Lily Messer and Maddie Dagley were named honorable mentions for this year’s All-State team for the first time in North Laurel history.
Although his team didn’t make it quite as far as they did last year in the postseason, Messer said that he was extremely proud of the season his team had.
“I feel like we had the best talent we’ve had in years, perhaps in the history of North Laurel—two really strong classes in the junior class and the senior class,” he said. “Our goal was to win the region again, that was the main goal from the very beginning. Beyond that, we just didn’t know.”
North Laurel had nine players to score goals this year and 11 players with assists. Dagley led the team with 26 goals this season, while Lily followed with 23 goals. Lily led the team with 11 assists, while Olivia Rudder fell just behind with nine assists.
“We have so many other girls who have scored for us this year and that’s one of the things I’ve tried to talk to them about,” Messer said. “When you look at the really good teams across the state, particularly in the central Kentucky region, they have girls that score 10 or 15 goals in a season and not more than that because they have so much depth. I thought we were able to some extent emulate that. We had five or six players that could score and that made us really hard to defend.
“One of the things I noticed looking at some of the numbers after we finished, looking at this senior class, over their four years, they ended up scoring over 400 goals. I don’t think North Laurel had ever scored 400 goals in any four-year period.”
The Lady Jaguars will be losing a strong senior class, with eight players set to graduate—Lily Messer, Savannah Lawson, Hannah Brock, Holly Crouch, Mattie Mills, Madison Broyles, Katie Brown and Jessica Overbay.
Lily finished her final season as a Lady Jaguar as the second-highest scorer in North Laurel history, behind North Laurel’s Jenna Rockwell. Lily also leads the program in assists.
“Our keeper (Lawson) has started the last three years and started a bunch of games as a freshman,” Messer said. “She has started almost every game she has played in since she started. The same could be said about Hannah Brock and Holly Crouch—I thought both of them had really good years.
“Mattie Mills had a nice year, a real nice year. Madison Broyles I thought was playing really well particularly at the end of the year. I thought she played really well in our final game. Katie Brown was just a pleasure to coach. She always was in a good mood and kind of kept the team in a better mood. I think she had a really positive impact. Jessica Overbay made a lot of strides during her time.”
Messer said the future of North Laurel soccer is looking bright, with a talented group of girls expected to return for next season.
“We’ve got a good junior class and like the seniors that we talked about, you’ve got players who have played a lot of soccer,” he said. “There’s a good group but there’s a lot of holes to fill. When you lose as much as we’re losing, you’ve definitely got some holes to fill. We’ll have a new keeper for the first time in four years but there’s the making of a very good team there.”
