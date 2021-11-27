LONDON — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars were one win away from capturing their second 13th Region championship in three years but once again, crosstown rival South Laurel managed to pull out a 63-57 win.
This season, the 13th Region’s winningest team during the past four seasons (110-25 record) have hopes of returning to Rupp Arena with a solid nucleus of players returning.
“Having all of the starters, and all but one player back on a team that was ranked Top 10 in the state much of the year, calls for high expectations,” Mahan said. “However, this is not just the same team as last year and we will have a lot to figure out between now and the postseason. We have had a tremendous amount of improvement and growth since last season, and it will be an adjustment period figuring out everyone's new roles and how the pieces fit together this season. I do believe that if we can come together as a true team then we will be able to have a very successful run when it counts.”
The Lady Jaguars return all five starters from last season, including the best backcourt in the region in senior Hailee Valentine (18.4 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game) and junior Emily Sizemore (14.6, 5.9).
“Hailee received the 13th Region Player of the Year award last year,” Mahan said. “She is a tremendous scorer with a nose for the ball. Emily has an offer from UPIKE and has been the starting point guard since eighth grade. She’s a smart player who can run the team and create for her teammates.”
Also returning are freshmen Brooke Nichelson (9.0, 3.8), and Bella Sizemore (7.3, 5.2) along with sophomore Chloe McKnight (9.6, 6.6).
“Brooke is an unbelievable athlete who can be a lock-down defender or slash to the basket offensively,” Mahan said. “She has grown tremendously both in her skill level and in her height. Bella is a very smart guard, who can play multiple positions. She is shooting the ball even better than she did last year. Chloe is a strong post player, who has added more offensive skill to her game in the offseason. She is an impact in the game on both sides of the ball.
“Everyone knows how good Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore are. They have been two of the best players in the region for years,” he added. “I knew that the growth of our team was going to be dependent on some of the other players and how they developed this offseason. Brooke Nichelson is looking tremendous and seems to be so much more confident in her offense. Chloe McKnight is moving better than last year and seems to have improved offensively around the basket. Gracie Mcknight has made the biggest leap since last year though. She has completely changed her body and her game. I think you will see her surprise many people this year. Our depth was a concern last year, but I believe the development of players like Jaelyn Black and Kelsie Smith will be a help in that area.”
North Laurel isn’t a stranger to playing tough competition, and this year’s slate is just as tough as in years before.
“As a coach, I have always prided myself on having a challenging schedule and always willing to play anyone,” Mahan said. “This season, I believe it is our toughest schedule since I have been here. It is not just playing the top-tier teams like Sacred Heart, but it is the mere depth of the schedule that makes it hard.
“We will have almost no nights we can play bad and come away with a win,” he added. “It could make for some more loses in the regular season, but I believe it will help us in the postseason which is what counts.”
The Lady Jaguars are looking to extend their dominance in the 49th District with hopes of winning their fifth straight district crown.
North Laurel has reeled off 27 straight wins against District opponents and has won 34 of its last 35 games against District foes.
“We have had some success the last few years, but I never overlook a Clay County team,” Mahan said. “The pace that Coach (Ivy) Burchell likes to play at is hard for us to sometimes play against. Then you have what has to be the biggest team in Jackson County. The size of Jackson will cause matchup problems for any team in our region, including us.”
Once again North Laurel is picked as one of the top teams by many prognosticators. This season the Lady Jaguars come in as the No. 2 ranked team.
“This is the deepest I think the 13th Region has been in a long time,” Mahan said. “For the last few years, most looked at the two Laurel County schools as the clear-cut favorites and with the way our two teams go out and play tough schedules, I believe that helps our teams.
“However, this season you have teams like Bell County and Corbin who have a lot of experience and talent this season and you know that they are going to be successful,” he added. “It will be challenging in this region this year to pick a favorite as I believe you have multiple teams that can win this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.