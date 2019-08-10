Lady Jaguars expect rebuilding year

With the North Laurel girls golf team only returning one experienced player this year, North Laurel Coach Joel Prichard believes that this will be a rebuilding year for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars golf team.
“We are only returning one player, Maylee Philpot, that has any match experience and this is only her second year of playing,” he said.
Prichard said the rest of his golfers this year are young and don’t have much, if any at all, experience in the game of golf.
The rest of the players on the 2019 North Laurel girls golf team include Autumn Jones, Kendall Hacker, Daria Hacker and Haley Griebel.
“We will have a young group that is just picking the game up, but they are doing pretty good in doing this,” he said. “It is going to take them some time to get a better feel for the game but I believe we have some good young talent.”
North Laurel has several tough matches ahead of them this season, with the Lady Jaguars beginning their season on Saturday in the Somerset High School Invitational held at Eagle’s Nest.
Some other matches ahead this season include Clay County, Whitley County, Corbin, Knox Central and Pulaski, just to name a few, with the team playing a majority of its matches on the London Country Club golf course.
Prichard said that while several of his players are getting nervous for the season ahead, he believes they’re all looking forward to the season beginning and a chance to grow in their golf skills and experience.
“They are all very athletic and competitive, so we will see how it goes,” he said.
