MANCHESTER — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars will look to continue their dominance of the 49th District Tournament.
North Laurel has won 31 consecutive games against 49th District opponents, which includes winning four consecutive district titles. They are 5-0 against district opponents this season.
Upstart Jackson County has posted an impressive 6-2 mark against 49th District teams and will enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed while Clay County captured the No. 3 seed with a 4-2 mark. The Lady Tigers’ losses were to North Laurel and Jackson County.
Red Bird enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed with a 2-6 record against district teams while Oneida Baptist is the No. 5 seed after going 0-7 against district opponents.
No. 1 North Laurel
The Lady Jaguars (19-5) continue to be one of the frontrunners to win not only the 49th District title but the 13th Region championship as well.
North Laurel swept through district play with an unblemished 5-0 mark and has also picked up impressive regular season wins over Scott County, Bell County (twice), South Laurel, Corbin, Pulaski County, and Jackson County (twice).
Eddie Mahan’s squad is led by senior Hailee Valentine, who not only surpassed the 2,000-point plateau but is also now the all-time leading scorer at North Laurel. Valentine leads the Lady Jaguars with an 18.7 scoring average while pulling down five rebounds per game.
Junior Emily Sizemore continues her impressive career by averaging 15.2 points per game while pulling down 7.6 rebounds per game. She is second in the team with a 3-point field goal percentage of 43.5 percent.
Brooke Nichelson overcame an early season injury and began playing during mid-January and has been a huge addition to North Laurel’s line-up.
Nichelson is considered as one of the top defensive players in the region but she can score, too. She’s averaging 13.8 points per game while pulling down 3.8 rebounds per game.
Chloe McKnight had been a force inside for the Lady Jaguars. She’s averaging 10 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor.
Bella Sizemore has played a big part in North Laurel’s success. She leads the team with a a 46.9 shooting percentage behind the arc while averaging 7.8 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Jaelyn Black (3.3 points per game), Gracie McKnight (2.7), Mariella Claybrook (1.5), Katie Sams (1.6), and Cadence Allen (1.7) also play big roles in the Lady Jaguars’ success.
No. 2 Jackson County
The Lady Generals (18-7) have turned in one of their best seasons in the past five years, and they’re expecting to make noise this postseason.
Jackson County started the season with a 6-1 mark, and haven’t looked back. The Lady Generals are 6-2 against 49th District opponents while picking up impressive wins over Owsley County, Clay County (twice), Harlan, and Perry Central.
Abby Gilbert leads the team with a 14.9 scoring average and a 10.8 rebounding average. She’s turned in one heck of a season, and looks to do even more damage during postseason play.
Transfer Madison Curry has fit right in with the Lady Generals. She’s averaging 11.9 points per game and is the team’s best shooter behind the arc with a 34.9 shooting percentage.
Kylee Shannon is averaging 10.9 points per game while Kenady Ward is another threat in the middle for Jackson County. She’s scoring 10.1 points per game while pulling down 8.2 boards per game.
Natalie Carl (7.3), Eden Lakes (7.0), Jenna Creech 3.2), and Madison Marcum (2.2) have also played roles in the Lady Generals’ success this season.
No. 3 Clay County
It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for the Lady Tigers (10-12).
The 2021-2022 campaign was expected to be a rebuilding one for Clay County, who has always been a force in the 13th Region.
The Lady Tigers struggled out of the gate, posting a 2-6 mark before going 8-6 during their last 14 contests.
Clay County’s is 4-2 against 49th District opponents and have recorded regular season wins against Gallatin County, Powell County, Lynn Camp (twice), and Middlesboro.
Courtney Jones had been the Lady Tigers’ most consistent player, averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Jaylen Combs is scoring eight points per game while Alexis Bowling (5.7), Brooke Dezarn (6.4), Mackenzie Sizemore (5.7), Sidney Jones (3.6) and Julia Collins (2.0) will also be counted on to produce for Clay County.
No. 4 Red Bird
The Lady Cardinals have struggled to a 6-15 mark but are 2-5 against 49th District teams with both wins coming against Oneida Baptist.
The Lady Cardinals have recorded impressive wins over Pineville, June Buchanan (twice), and Buckhorn.
Red Bird is led once again by Alyssa Gibson, who is one of the top scorers in the region with a 21.8 scoring average. She is also leading Red Bird with a 7.3 rebounding average. Liberty Taylor is averaging 12.6 points per game while Haylee Jackson (8.6) and Mackenzie Lawson (5.8) are also scoring threats.
No. 5 Oneida Baptist
It’s been a long and trying season for the Lady Mountaineers but they continue to play hard.
Oneida Baptist is 1-22 on the season. The Lady Mountaineers started the season off with a win over Cordia but have lost 22 straight.
Taylor Dailey leads Oneida Baptist with a 17.8 scoring average while pulling down 4.8 rebounds per game. Narada Khajohnsupawatchara is averaging 5.4 points per game. Emily Wagers leads the Lady Mountaineers with a 7.4 scoring average.
