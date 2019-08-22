WHITLEY COUNTY—The Lady Jaguars suffered a 3-1 (25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 25-12) to the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Tuesday night.
The Lady Jaguars have had a slow start to their season, after taking a loss to Corbin in the Lady Jaguars season opener on Monday night. After Tuesday night’s loss, the Lady Jaguars saw their record drop to 0-2.
“After playing a really tough match last night against a tough region opponent, today (Tuesday) they looked a little sluggish,” said North Laurel Coach Cary Clark. “They didn’t have anywhere near the energy they had yesterday (Monday) and were a step slow in everything that they did.”
The Lady Colonels came out strong in the first set and finished with a 25-17 victory, while the Lady Jaguars took a 21-12 lead in the second set that allowed them to push past Whitley County. North Laurel found a 25-19 victory in the second set.
North Laurel took the lead in the third set but it didn’t take long for the Lady Colonels to find the lead. A spike by Becca Meadors gave Whitley County a 12-9 lead and the Lady Colonels were able to gain momentum and slide into a 25-15 victory.
The fourth set saw Whitley County take another early lead and keep that lead for the remainder of the set and gave the Lady Colonels a 25-12 win for a 2-1 game.
Clark said his Lady Jaguars overall execution just wasn’t there on Tuesday night.
“Our serve and serve-receive wasn’t there tonight, our blocking was literally nonexistent,” he said. “We’ll have to go back to practice tomorrow and work on a couple things and we’ll get to play them (Whitley County) again later this season and see if we’ve got better.”
Clark is hoping that each match will challenge his Lady Jaguars and help his team to continue to get better as the season progresses.
