CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds found a 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-23) sweep over the North Laurel Lady Jaguars in Monday night’s season opener.
Corbin Coach Vanessa Ross said it was very important that her Lady Redhounds start out their season with a win.
“Our girls have worked very, very hard,” she said. “But, of course, we made plenty of mistakes tonight that we’ll need to work on but getting this first win under their belt will make them feel a lot better.
“I think they all worked super hard. I think it was definitely a team effort tonight.”
“Never happy with a loss, I don’t believe in moral victories but I’m extremely happy with the growth that we’re making and I know that if we continue on the path that we’re on, we’ll be where we need to be in the end,” said North Laurel Coach Cary Clark. “The girls fought hard, they stayed behind each other, supported each other the whole match.
“All in all, we competed tonight against one of the top teams in the region. Our girls are trying to get better each day and each time that they play they seem to continue getting better.”
The Lady Redhounds took an early lead over the Lady Jaguars in the first set and aaCorbin jumped on top once again in the second set.
Though the Lady Jaguars fought hard to get back into the third set, the Lady Redhounds came out ahead in the end, 25-23.
Clark said he was really pleased with the way his team continued to stay in the game.
“I really like this team the way that they do get behind each other and fight through adversity and keep finding a way to be that thorn in somebody’s side that the match is never over and that’s hard to find in a team,” he said.
Ross said that while she was certainly happy with a win, that her Lady Redhounds have some things to work on moving forward.
“Our serving was not very good tonight,” she said. “We just need to better the ball all the way around. There were a bunch of plays where we were just trying to end it instead of bettering the ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.