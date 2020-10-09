Lady Jaguars fall on the road 

RICHMOND — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars traveled to Berea to take on the Madison Southern Lady Eagles in the volleyball matchup on Monday.
It was one of the most difficult challenges of the year for North Laurel. The Lady Jaguars struggled to get much going for the duration of the contest, falling in three sets.
Coach Scott Croucher said his team’s slow start was too much for them to overcome, but he liked the way his team was able to bounce back later in the opening set.
“We came out flat and then made up for it with some good blocking in the first set,” said Croucher.
After keeping it close in the first set, the Lady Jaguars eventually fell 25-16. The second half was dominated by Madison Southern in a 25-11 win. In the game’s third and final set, the Lady Eagles went on to a 25-14 win. Croucher said his team was not prepared for Madison Southern’s strategy in the third set of the game.
“In the third set, Madison Southern figured out a set of plays that we were not prepared for,” said Croucher. “They used them to their advantage.”
