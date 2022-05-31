HARROGATE, TENNESSEE — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars' season came to an end on Tuesday night with a devastating 3-0 loss to the Corbin Lady Redhounds in the 13th Region Fast Pitch Softball Tournament Championship game.
“I have nothing but good things to say about my girls — their effort, our staff, the time we put in and everything we’ve done to get to this point,” North Laurel Coach Chris Edwards said. “I just hate it for the girls that it didn’t end better.”
Edwards said the biggest hump North Laurel ran into in Tuesday night’s championship game was Tournament MVP Kallie Housley who pitched a shutout for the Lady Redhounds, as the Lady Jaguars weren’t able to string together enough hits to get runners into home plate.
“She pitched a great game,” Edwards said of Housley. “We had some runners on here and there, at one point we had second and third (base) with two outs and couldn’t get a big hit. Hats off to her and to Corbin, they deserved it and they got it.”
The Lady Redhounds got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning when a hit by Kennedie Guiher helped to push a run into home plate, giving Corbin a 1-0 lead.
A double by Housley in the fourth inning and a bunt by Kaila Stidham helped to push another two runs in, giving the Lady Redhounds a 3-0 lead over the Lady Jaguars.
The Lady Jaguars only had three hits during the matchup with Bella Sizemore leading the team with two hits while Saige McClure had one hit on the night.
North Laurel’s Hallie Proffitt pitched for three innings, allowing four hits, three runs and had five strikeouts. Bailee Root pitched for three innings, as well, on Tuesday night where she allowed three hits and no runs.
With the loss, North Laurel’s season has come to an end, finishing the season with a 23-13 record, a 49th District Championship and as 13th Region Fast Pitch Softball Runners-Up.
“Our first year, we started off kind of slow but we started to shift there at the middle of the season to put together and we pretty solid season,” Edwards said. “We’ll do better and see what we can improve on for next year. It’s a learning process for us as well. We’re going to miss our seniors, miss the girls who have given their all for this program. It’s just a matter of taking a step back and resetting and getting started on next season.”
