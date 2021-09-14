The North Laurel Lady Jaguars had a tough night on Tuesday when they traveled to take on the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals and fell in an 11-1 loss.
North Laurel was coming off of its first win of the season, after defeating the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets 10-0 last Tuesday. The win against Middlesboro came after several close losses and showed the progress the Lady Cardinals had made this season.
George Rogers Clark entered Tuesday night’s game as winners of three of their past four games and served as one of the biggest challenges of the year for North Laurel.
The Lady Jaguars started the game off strong versus the Lady Cardinals. Mikaela Moore scored the game’s first goal to put North Laurel ahead 1-0 within the first few minutes of the contest. The Lady Cardinals responded with a goal to tie the game at 1-1 shortly thereafter.
George Rogers Clark went on to score 10 unanswered goals to finish out the match and take the win. Coach Jessica Miller said a lack of confidence played a big role in her team’s performance.
“We started off strong the first several minutes of the game. We scored first with a goal by Mikaela Moore,” said Miller. “GRC came back a few minutes later with a goal of their own. We hung our heads, feeling defeated already, and didn’t play our game.”
With the loss, the Lady Cardinals drop to 1-6 on the year. Their next game will be at home this Thursday when they take on the Corbin Lady Redhounds.
