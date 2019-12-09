NORTH LAUREL—The North Laurel Lady Jaguars went 1-1 in this past weekend’s Legacy Nissan Classic.
Eddie Mahan’s Lady Jaguars took a 62-58 loss to Southwestern on Friday night but bounced back with a huge 92-68 win over Marion County on Saturday.
Thursday’s Game
Legacy Nissan Classic
Southwestern 62, North Laurel 58
The Lady Jaguars were looking to get some revenge from last year’s Elite Eight loss to Southwestern during Thursday’s Legacy Nissan Classic matchup, but in the end, the Lady Warriors did just enough to pull out the win.
A made-free throw by Isabel Gray gave the Lady Jaguars (1-1) a 55-54 edge with 3:39 left in regulation, but Southwestern managed to outscore North Laurel 8-3 the remainder of the game to pick up a 62-58 win.
“I thought we played with heart and we were really competitive and we really attacked the basket well,” Mahan said. “Hailee Valentine had a great start for us and Isabel Gray had great leadership out there. We did for the most part, the things that we needed to do.
“That’s a top five team in the state, I know they’re really, really, good — but I think we’re not too far off,” he added. “We led in the fourth quarter, and we knew this game was going to be a dog fight.”
A trio of seniors led the way for the Lady Warriors. Regi Cundiff led Southwestern with a game-high 20 points while Kennedy Harris followed with 17 points and Jenna Wood finished with 14 points.
Emily Sizemore led North Laurel with 15 points while Valentine turned in an 11-point effort and Gray added 10 points.
Saturday’s Game
Legacy Nissan Classic
North Laurel 92, Marion County 68
The Lady Jaguars found an impressive win on Saturday, leading by as much as 33 points at one time.
The Lady Jaguars took control quickly, adding 22 points in the first quarter while holding Marion County to only nine points. North Laurel went into halftime with a 30-point lead after adding another 23 points to the scoreboard in the second quarter and holding Marion County to just seven points.
Though the Lady Jaguars were outscored 50-47 in the second half, it was much too late for the Lady Knights, as North Laurel was able to hold onto a 24-point lead.
Seventh grader Halle Collins led the Lady Jaguars with 27 points and 16 rebounds on Saturday while Valentine finished with 19, Gracie Jervis turned in a 15-point effort and Gray finished with 13 points.
Legacy Nissan Classic
Thursday
At North Laurel
Southwestern 62, North Laurel 58
Southwestern 19 18 10 15 62
North Laurel 18 16 11 13 58
Southwestern (62) — Cundiff 20, Harris 17, Wood 14, Loveless 6, Smiddy 3, Young 2.
North Laurel (58) — Valentine 11, Gray 10, Jervis 8, E. Sizemore 15, Collins 7, B. Sizemore 3, McKnight 4.
Legacy Nissan Classic
Saturday
At North Laurel
North Laurel 92, Marion County 68
North Laurel 22 23 22 25 92
Marion County 9 7 28 22 68
North Laurel (92) – Valentine 19, Gray 13, Jervis 15, E. Sizemore 9, Collins 27, B. Sizemore 1, McKnight 6, Fields 2.
Marion County (68) – Mattingly 8, Dailyn Spalding 9, Hambrick 2, Cowherd 13, Bagwell 4, Deyera Spalding 2, Williams 3, Mosely 29.
