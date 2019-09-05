NORTH LAUREL — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars found their second win of the season in dominating fashion with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-20) sweep over Jackson County on Tuesday night.
North Laurel Coach Cary Clark said he believes his team is finally beginning to see all their hard work paying off.
“All the stuff that we’ve been talking about, they actually saw it starting to work and the more something worked, the more they were inclined to continue to try do it over and over again,” Clark said. “It was encouraging because you keep preaching things over and over again and eventually you know that you’ll finally see it and tonight (Tuesday) we saw it—it doesn’t mean at some point we won’t take another half step backwards again but at least they’ve seen kind of where we want to go and how we want to play.”
The Lady Jaguars got off to a slow start but fought their way back into the first set. North Laurel took a 22-21 lead and was able to pull away from the Lady Generals, taking a 25-21 victory in the first set.
North Laurel took control of the second set immediately, leading the entire set and finding a 25-11 victory over Jackson County.
The Lady Jaguars once again took control of the third set for the 25-20 victory and the game, 3-0.
“We started playing with a lot more control,” Clark said. “We were able to keep them out of system most of the night.
“The defense tonight (Tuesday) played outstanding. They got every touch they needed to and because of that our offense swung better tonight than they have. They swung under control, we made balls play all night long. There were very few unforced errors.”
Though his team isn’t quite where he wants it to be just yet, Clark said he’s very happy with where his Lady Jaguars are headed.
“I’m never satisfied and I never will be but I see them growing and I love the way that no matter what happens they stick together and encourage each other quite a bit,” he said. “As long as we continue to grow and work our way where we need to go.”
The Lady Jaguars will be competing this weekend in the Lady Rocket Invitational held at Rockcastle County. North Laurel is set to begin the invitational against Casey County at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
