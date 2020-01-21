North Laurel’s 14th win in a row wasn’t pretty, but it was a district win, allowing the Lady Jaguars move closer to clinching the 49th District’s top seed.
North Laurel led by as many as 21 points but had to survive a late rally by Jackson County on Friday before pulling out a 59-50 win.
“We weren’t as focused as we were once we got up by 20 points,” Mahan said. “If they were hitting the 3 a little better we would have been in trouble. But at the same time, we missed free throws that we normally don’t miss. We hit 10-of-19, and we’ve been No. 1 in the state, but probably not anymore.
“When we were focused and ready to play, we showed we were one of the better teams in the region,” he added. “We also showed when we were ready to play and focused that anybody can beat us.”
North Laurel led throughout the game, building an 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter while holding a 33-19 edge at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars’ lead grew to 50-31 entering the fourth quarter before seeing the Lady Generals outscore them, 19-9, in the game’s final eight minutes.
“When we got it to a 20 to 21 point lead, I think we put it in cruise control and Jackson County started to hit some shots and then the momentum switched some, and I believe we thought that it was still OK to coast,” Mahan said.
“Normally in a situation like that, I probably would have reacted a little different,” he added. “I called a few timeouts and I jumped on them, but we have to learn in these situations. I need someone with leadership to step up on the floor. The good news we were able to get the win, but the bad news is you’ve got a pretty good Jackson County team that is feeling a little better about playing you next time.”
Hailee Valentine led North Laurel with 20 points while Gracie Jervis added 11 points and Chloe McKnight finished with 10 points.
North Laurel 59, Jackson County 50
Jackson County 6 13 12 19 50
North Laurel 18 15 17 9 59
Jackson County (50) — Lakes 8, Davis 16, Tyra 3, Creech 6, Rose 2, Ward 10, Carl 5.
North Laurel (59) — Gray 3, Jervis 11, Valentine 20, Sizemore 7, Collins 8, McKnight 10.
Saturday’s Game
Holy Cross 48, North Laurel 42
North Laurel’s 14-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday as the Lady Jaguars were handed only their second loss of the season with a 48-42 loss to Holy Cross in the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic.
“Uninspired is the best word to describe how we played today (Saturday),” Mahan said. “It was a continuation of how we played for three quarters last night (Friday night) against Jackson County. The team isn’t to blame as it’s the number one job of the coach to have their team ready and I have failed the last few games.
“We can blame the 14 game win streak, we can blame an early trip the next day after a district game but at the end of the day the real blame is on me. I do guarantee though that I will have them better prepared in the next few games.”
After a 24-18 lead at halftime, the Lady Jaguars began to see the game slip away as North Laurel’s offense could only score six points in the third quarter.
Holy Cross outscored North Laurel 16-12 in the fourth quarter to seal the 48-42 win.
“Isabel Gray and Gracie Jervis are too good of players to have performances like this one which once again goes on my shoulders,” Mahan said. “I also didn’t make very good adjustments. We allowed their best player to have a great night and one of my main rules it to not ever let one player beat you. Today (Saturday), I allowed just that.”
Holy Cross 48, North Laurel 42
Holy Cross 10 8 14 16 48
North Laurel 11 13 6 12 42
Holy Cross (48) – Hunt 2, Krumpelman 4, Bezold 26, Simpson 16.
North Laurel (42) – Valentine 19, Gray 3, Jervis 2, Sizemore 10, Collins 7, McKnight 1.
